Telangana's Handloom Sector Undergoes Modern Transformation : Tradition Meets Trend
Weavers get new opportunities as 35 handloom clusters across the state offer modern designs.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Handloom fabrics in Telangana are undergoing a major transformation, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern fashion trends. To help weavers adapt to changing customer preferences, the Handloom and Textiles Department is providing training and support through 35 handloom clusters across the state.
For decades, weavers have been producing traditional sarees, carpets, bedsheets, blankets, handkerchiefs, and other items. These products were mainly sold through the Handloom Cooperative Society (TESCO), local markets, and textile shops. Although these traditional items are well known, sales have not been sufficient to provide a stable income to many weavers.
Last August, the Handloom and Textiles Department conducted a study to understand the challenges faced by weavers. During the survey, women weavers requested new designs and attractive colour combinations, while younger weavers expressed interest in modern and fashionable patterns.
In response, the government established 35 new handloom clusters under the National Handloom Development Programme. These clusters are now producing not only sarees but also dress materials, bedsheets, lungies, handkerchiefs, carpets, curtains and tablecloths, keeping market trends in mind.
From October onwards, the government began distributing silk, yarn, dyes, and chemicals to the clusters. Special training programmes were launched to teach weavers modern design techniques. Advanced looms have been installed, and experts from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) and polytechnic diploma holders are guiding weavers on fashion trends for different age groups.
Computer-aided design technology is also being used to develop new patterns. The government is spending up to Rs. 30,000 per cluster for training and providing all necessary raw materials.
As a result, weavers in places like Pochampally, Gadwal, Dubbaka, Siddipet, Cheryala, Warangal, Bhuvanagiri, Sircilla, and Shayampet are producing textiles with fresh designs and modern appeal. These products are being showcased in exhibitions and supplied to TESCO stores, where sales have already begun.
Elugam Bhadraiah, President of the Kothawada Handloom Cooperative Society in Warangal, said, "There is a gradual change among handloom weavers who depend on this profession for their livelihood. By adopting new methods, we can protect our tradition and improve our income. The Handloom Department should continue to support us even after the training. Purchasing these garments through TESCO will benefit the workers."
Principal Secretary of the Handlooms and Textiles Department, Shailaja Ramaiyer, said, "To increase the income of weavers, improve their living standards, and ensure the sustainability of this sector, diversification is essential. We are creating awareness among the associations. By redesigning traditional varieties, their usage and popularity are increasing. Varieties like Pitambaram are receiving excellent demand."
With government support and modern design inputs, Telangana's handloom sector is stepping into a new era, where tradition meets contemporary fashion, creating better livelihoods for thousands of weavers.
