ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Handloom Sector Undergoes Modern Transformation : Tradition Meets Trend

Hyderabad: Handloom fabrics in Telangana are undergoing a major transformation, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern fashion trends. To help weavers adapt to changing customer preferences, the Handloom and Textiles Department is providing training and support through 35 handloom clusters across the state.

For decades, weavers have been producing traditional sarees, carpets, bedsheets, blankets, handkerchiefs, and other items. These products were mainly sold through the Handloom Cooperative Society (TESCO), local markets, and textile shops. Although these traditional items are well known, sales have not been sufficient to provide a stable income to many weavers.

Last August, the Handloom and Textiles Department conducted a study to understand the challenges faced by weavers. During the survey, women weavers requested new designs and attractive colour combinations, while younger weavers expressed interest in modern and fashionable patterns.

In response, the government established 35 new handloom clusters under the National Handloom Development Programme. These clusters are now producing not only sarees but also dress materials, bedsheets, lungies, handkerchiefs, carpets, curtains and tablecloths, keeping market trends in mind.

From October onwards, the government began distributing silk, yarn, dyes, and chemicals to the clusters. Special training programmes were launched to teach weavers modern design techniques. Advanced looms have been installed, and experts from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) and polytechnic diploma holders are guiding weavers on fashion trends for different age groups.