ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Digital Health Profiles Cross Four Lakh Mark In Three Months

Hyderabad: Telangana's pilot project to create digital health profiles for citizens has crossed the four-lakh mark within just three months of its launch. The initiative was launched in Sangareddy district on March 23. Recently, Health Secretary Christina and other senior officials visited the district to review the project's progress during its first three months.

Sangareddy has a population of around 17 lakhs, and in the first phase, the government aims to create digital health profiles for all residents above the age of 18. If the pilot proves successful, the government plans to roll out the initiative across the state.

The digital health profile records all key medical information of a patient, including height, weight, chronic illnesses, medical tests undergone, medicines used and vaccination history.

Over the past three months, 2.5 lakh patients have been registered on the Electronic Health Management Information System (e-HMIS) in district teaching and area hospitals, while 1.5 lakh patients have been enrolled in the 'e-Health' system across primary health centres, community health centres, basti hospitals and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

The government believes that once the health details of all citizens are recorded, the data will help formulate more accurate and targeted public health policies.