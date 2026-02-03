Telangana’s Cyber Patrols Infiltrate Dark Web To Crush CSAM Networks
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the Women’s Safety Wing have undertaken “cyber patrolling” of the Dark Web and encrypted messaging apps to clean them of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
This was the second such exercise to hunt down offenders in the state. Specialised undercover units had gone beyond reactive policing patrolling to dismantle child abuse rings from within.
Telangana became the first state to have such a dedicated operation that continuously protects children online. This specialised operation has seen a state-wide arrest of 24 repeat offenders in a single sweep.
Officials have confirmed that the state is now on the move to invoke the tough Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the habitual predators. The circulation of such content will be seen as a disturbance to public order.
The Dark Web, notorious for hosting various illegal and anti-social activities, has increasingly emerged as a major platform for the circulation and sale of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), a serious crime banned across the world.
Independent Cyber Patrolling System in Place
While simultaneously analysing intelligence inputs received from foreign agencies and central investigative bodies, the TGCSB has also implemented an independent cyber patrolling system to identify offenders within Telangana.
Officials pointed out that this kind of dedicated and continuous cyber surveillance to tackle CSAM is rare, and no other state in the country is currently carrying out such extensive cyber patrolling focused specifically on this issue.
Recently, the TGCSB conducted state-wide raids by deploying 18 cyber teams, resulting in the arrest of 24 repeat offenders. Investigations revealed that the accused were repeatedly involved in uploading obscene and illegal content involving children and storing such material on their mobile phones. In view of their repeated offences, police are preparing to open suspect sheets against individuals involved in the circulation of CSAM. An action plan is also being formulated to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against habitual offenders.
Women’s Safety Wing Action
In parallel, the Women’s Safety Wing of the Telangana Police is carrying out its own cyber patrolling operations. The wing is continuously analysing tip-line information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) related to CSAM.
Over the last 10 months, the Women’s Safety Wing has analysed nearly 1.2 lakh tip lines, leading to the arrest of 421 accused persons within the state. Additionally, information related to 6,066 tip lines pertaining to other states has been forwarded to the respective state police departments for further investigation and action. According to senior police officials, strict monitoring, coordinated enforcment and advanced cyber surveillance are essential to protect children and curb crimes in the digital space.