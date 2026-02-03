ETV Bharat / state

Telangana’s Cyber Patrols Infiltrate Dark Web To Crush CSAM Networks

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the Women’s Safety Wing have undertaken “cyber patrolling” of the Dark Web and encrypted messaging apps to clean them of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

This was the second such exercise to hunt down offenders in the state. Specialised undercover units had gone beyond reactive policing patrolling to dismantle child abuse rings from within.

Telangana became the first state to have such a dedicated operation that continuously protects children online. This specialised operation has seen a state-wide arrest of 24 repeat offenders in a single sweep.

Officials have confirmed that the state is now on the move to invoke the tough Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the habitual predators. The circulation of such content will be seen as a disturbance to public order.

The Dark Web, notorious for hosting various illegal and anti-social activities, has increasingly emerged as a major platform for the circulation and sale of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), a serious crime banned across the world.

Independent Cyber Patrolling System in Place