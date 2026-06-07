ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Shot Dead In US

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old youth from Telangana, who had been working as a part-time pizza delivery boy, was murdered in the US on Friday night.

Kuncha Anshul (28), son of Kuncha Srinivas and Neelima of Gundlapochampally in Malkajgiri district of Medchal, died on the spot after assailants opened fire on him while he was going for late-night pizza delivery in North Philadelphia.

Anshul, who went to America in 2023, was working for a company called KWC and used to work as a pizza delivery boy at weekends for extra income.

On Friday night, an order was received for the delivery of three pizzas at a house on the premises of Raymond Roses Homes on Edgley Street. Anshul went to the house for delivery at 12.30 am. Shortly after getting out of the vehicle and entering the courtyard of the house, unidentified masked men suddenly came and fired three rounds. Anshul, who suffered bullet wounds on the back of the head, collapsed on the spot. Some passersby spotted him and informed the police. The police said that the motive behind the murder is not yet known. They said three bullet shells were recovered from the scene.