Telangana Youth Dies In US While Saving Friends From Drowning
He had gone camping with friends to Torodo Park, Louisiana when the tragedy struck
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Abdullapurmet: A 23-year-old youth from Telangana drowned in a river in the US while trying to save the lives of three of his friends on May 29.
The deceased has been identified as Koduru Anuroop Reddy. The incident happened in the Seban River in Torodo Park, Louisiana, where Anuroop had gone camping with his friends.
During the trip, three of his friends reportedly slipped into the water while fishing, following which he immediately jumped in and rescued them. However, Anurup himself could not return to safety after his feet became entangled in a fishing net.
Swimmers as well as people on the shore tried to save him, but their efforts went in vain as strong river currents swept him away.
His parents Rajender Reddy and Durgabhavani were devastated by the news of their son's death.
His brother, Ashrith Reddy, who also lives in the US, was inconsolable too. "I'd never thought that I would see my younger brother, who had gone out for fun, dead," he said.
Anuroop's family hails from Saligauraram area of Nalgonda district and migrated to Hyderabad. They are residing in Uday Gardens Colony under Kavadipalli Gram Panchayat of Abdullapurmet mandal.
Anuroop went to the US in 2024 and recently completed his Master's in Computer Science from the University of North Texas. He was preparing to join a job in June.
Anuroop was a talented student all throughout.
Ashrith, along with TM Aid NGO, the Indian Embassy, and the Louisiana Consulate, has started efforts to bring the body to India. The family members, relatives, and friends have requested the Central and State governments to take special initiatives in this regard and stand by Anuroop's family.
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