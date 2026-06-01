ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Dies In US While Saving Friends From Drowning

Abdullapurmet: A 23-year-old youth from Telangana drowned in a river in the US while trying to save the lives of three of his friends on May 29.

The deceased has been identified as Koduru Anuroop Reddy. The incident happened in the Seban River in Torodo Park, Louisiana, where Anuroop had gone camping with his friends.

During the trip, three of his friends reportedly slipped into the water while fishing, following which he immediately jumped in and rescued them. However, Anurup himself could not return to safety after his feet became entangled in a fishing net.

Swimmers as well as people on the shore tried to save him, but their efforts went in vain as strong river currents swept him away.

His parents Rajender Reddy and Durgabhavani were devastated by the news of their son's death.

His brother, Ashrith Reddy, who also lives in the US, was inconsolable too. "I'd never thought that I would see my younger brother, who had gone out for fun, dead," he said.