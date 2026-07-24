ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Dies In US Road Accident On His Birthday; Family Seeks Early Repatriation Of Body

Nirmal: A 24-year-old youth from Telangana, who was critically injured in a road accident in the United States, died while undergoing treatment on his birthday, leaving his family and friends devastated.

The deceased has been identified as Nithyananda Reddy, who hails from Narsapur (W) village in Lakshmanachanda mandal of Nirmal district in Telangana. He had been living in Detroit, Michigan, and had reportedly travelled to the US nearly three years ago to pursue an EMS (Emergency Medical Services) course. He had recently completed his studies and joined a job, according to his family.

The accident occurred on July 18, when Nithyananda Reddy was riding a two-wheeler in Detroit. He was reportedly hit by a car, leaving him critically injured. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment and continued efforts to save his life.

The tragedy took an even more heartbreaking turn on July 23, which was Nithyananda's birthday. With the young man still battling for his life in the hospital, his friends gathered around his bedside and celebrated his birthday in the hope that he would recover and return to normal life.