Telangana Youth Caught By Locals Near India Pakistan Border In Rajasthan; Handed Over To BSF
The youth has been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain, who was caught by locals near Gunjangarh village in the Myajalar area.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A suspicious young man was apprehended by locals near the India-Pakistan border here on Tuesday morning.
According to local sources, villagers stopped and questioned the man wandering in the restricted border area near Gunjangarh village in the Myajalar area. When questioned about the purpose of his visit to the area, the man gave unsatisfactory answers after which he was apprehended by the locals and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF).
The young man has been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain, 38, reportedly a resident of Telangana. An Indian passport was also recovered from him.
Later, after receiving information from the locals, a BSF team arrived at the scene, detained the youth, and recovered an Indian passport from his possession. The unauthorized entry of a person from another state into the sensitive border area is considered a matter of concern for security agencies.
Given the sensitivity of the border area, intelligence agencies, along with the BSF, have launched an investigation into the matter. The circumstances under which the youth traveled from Telangana to this remote border area of Jaisalmer are being investigated. They are also investigating whether he had any local connections or other possible reasons.
There was no official statement by the local police in this regard. It was not immediately known whether the man was formally arrested by the police.
