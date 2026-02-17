ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Caught By Locals Near India Pakistan Border In Rajasthan; Handed Over To BSF

Jaisalmer: A suspicious young man was apprehended by locals near the India-Pakistan border here on Tuesday morning.

According to local sources, villagers stopped and questioned the man wandering in the restricted border area near Gunjangarh village in the Myajalar area. When questioned about the purpose of his visit to the area, the man gave unsatisfactory answers after which he was apprehended by the locals and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The young man has been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain, 38, reportedly a resident of Telangana. An Indian passport was also recovered from him.