ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Woman Sexually Assaulted On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Panjagutta: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on pretext of marriage in Telangana's Panjagutta. Panjagutta police have registered a case following a complaint by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused whom she met through business dealings, had promised to marry her but instead subjected her to sexual abuse and threatened to leak her private photographs.

The case was initially registered as a 'Zero FIR' based on a complaint filed by the 42-year-old woman at the Mahim Police Station in Mumbai; it was subsequently transferred to the Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad given its jurisdiction on the case. The police have now registered a formal case and initiated an investigation. According to the police, the complainant, who deals in dry fruits and spices, came into contact with the accused in July 2024 through business transactions. A dispute later arose regarding the payment of significant outstanding business dues.