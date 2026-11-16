Telangana Woman Sexually Assaulted On Pretext Of Marriage; Case Registered
The woman said that the accused whom she met through business dealings promised to marry her but ended up sexually exploiting her.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Panjagutta: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on pretext of marriage in Telangana's Panjagutta. Panjagutta police have registered a case following a complaint by the woman.
In her complaint, the woman said the accused whom she met through business dealings, had promised to marry her but instead subjected her to sexual abuse and threatened to leak her private photographs.
The case was initially registered as a 'Zero FIR' based on a complaint filed by the 42-year-old woman at the Mahim Police Station in Mumbai; it was subsequently transferred to the Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad given its jurisdiction on the case. The police have now registered a formal case and initiated an investigation.
According to the police, the complainant, who deals in dry fruits and spices, came into contact with the accused in July 2024 through business transactions. A dispute later arose regarding the payment of significant outstanding business dues.
The woman alleged that the accused promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her when she visited Hyderabad in August and September of last year. She further stated in her complaint that whenever she demanded the settlement of the outstanding dues, the accused threatened to make her private photographs public.
The police are currently gathering evidence, including bank transaction details, business invoices, records of hotel stays, digital communications, and other electronic records. The complainant is being provided with the necessary support through the 'Bharosa' center in Hyderabad. The Panjagutta police have stated that they will determine the role of the accused based on evidence and initiate further legal action.
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