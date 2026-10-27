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Telangana Woman Returning From Umrah Pilgrimage Dies At Abu Dhabi Airport

MBT spokesman has urged Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to contact Razia Begum's co-passenger and expedite the repatriation process.

Telangana Woman Returning From Umrah Pilgrimage Dies At Abu Dhabi Airport
Razia Begum (Special Arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A woman from Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, who was returning to Hyderabad from the Umrah pilgrimage, died at Abu Dhabi International Airport while in transit.

The deceased, Razia Begum, a resident of Paradise Colony in Ranga Reddy, was travelling from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways flight EY-616 and was scheduled to continue her journey from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad on flight EY-352.

According to her travel documents, Razia was travelling with co-passenger Mohammed Ibrahim.

Expressing concern over the situation, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently intervene and direct the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend all possible assistance.

Khan requested the Embassy to immediately establish direct contact with Razia's co-passenger and coordinate with the concerned authorities to clear all medical, legal and immigration formalities. He has urged the EAM and the Embassy to expedite the repatriation process so that her mortal remains can be flown back to her grieving family in Hyderabad as soon as possible.

He has also urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to treat the matter on humanitarian grounds and provide all necessary support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

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TAGGED:

ABU DHABI AIRPORT
UMRAH PILGRIMAGE
UMRAH PILGRIM FROM TELANGANA DIES
MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
JAISHANKAR

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