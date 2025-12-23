Telangana: Woman, Lover Held For Husband’s Murder; Heart Attack Claim Exposed
A staged heart attack narrative collapsed after CCTV evidence led police to arrest three accused in a husband’s murder case in Hyderabad.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: A woman allegedly murdered her husband in Telangana’s Boduppal, with the help of her lover, after claiming he stood in the way of their extramarital relationship, police said.
According to investigators, the woman planned the crime in advance along with her lover and his friend. After the killing, she attempted to mislead police and relatives by claiming her husband had died of a heart attack. However, the truth emerged during the investigation, following which Medipally police arrested the woman, her lover and another accused on Monday.
As per details shared by Medipally Inspector Govind Reddy, VJ Ashok (45) and J Poornima (36), natives of Bengaluru, were married in 2011 and have a 12-year-old son. The family was residing in East Brundavan Colony, Boduppal. Ashok worked as a logistics manager at an engineering college in Yanamapeta, while Poornima ran a playschool from their residence.
Earlier, while living in another part of Boduppal, Poornima allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with Paleti Mahesh (22), a construction worker from Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. Ashok reportedly reprimanded his wife over the relationship and shifted the family to East Brundavan Colony. Despite this, the relationship continued, police said.
Murder Planned And Executed
Police said frequent quarrels followed between the couple, after which Poornima decided to kill her husband and sought Mahesh’s help. Mahesh allegedly involved his friend Bhukya Saikumar (22), a resident of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.
On the evening of December 11, when Ashok returned home from work, Mahesh and Saikumar allegedly assaulted him and knocked him to the ground. While Poornima and Saikumar restrained Ashok, Mahesh allegedly strangled him using three dupattas until he stopped breathing. The two men then left the house after confirming his death.
Attempt To Mislead Police
To evade suspicion, Poornima allegedly fabricated a story, telling police that Ashok had returned home around 6 pm and gone to rest. She claimed she returned home around 8 PM after closing the playschool and sent their son to call Ashok for dinner, only to find him unconscious in the bathroom.
She further told police that Ashok was taken to a government hospital in Malkajgiri, where doctors declared him dead due to a heart attack, and claimed there were no suspicious circumstances. The same version was shared with relatives.
However, injuries found on Ashok’s body raised suspicion, prompting police to register a case of suspicious death. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed Mahesh and Saikumar entering the house on the day of the incident. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed, leading police to arrest all three.
Inspector Govind Reddy said the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Monday.
