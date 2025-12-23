ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Woman, Lover Held For Husband’s Murder; Heart Attack Claim Exposed

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly murdered her husband in Telangana’s Boduppal, with the help of her lover, after claiming he stood in the way of their extramarital relationship, police said.

According to investigators, the woman planned the crime in advance along with her lover and his friend. After the killing, she attempted to mislead police and relatives by claiming her husband had died of a heart attack. However, the truth emerged during the investigation, following which Medipally police arrested the woman, her lover and another accused on Monday.

As per details shared by Medipally Inspector Govind Reddy, VJ Ashok (45) and J Poornima (36), natives of Bengaluru, were married in 2011 and have a 12-year-old son. The family was residing in East Brundavan Colony, Boduppal. Ashok worked as a logistics manager at an engineering college in Yanamapeta, while Poornima ran a playschool from their residence.

Earlier, while living in another part of Boduppal, Poornima allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with Paleti Mahesh (22), a construction worker from Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. Ashok reportedly reprimanded his wife over the relationship and shifted the family to East Brundavan Colony. Despite this, the relationship continued, police said.

Murder Planned And Executed

Police said frequent quarrels followed between the couple, after which Poornima decided to kill her husband and sought Mahesh’s help. Mahesh allegedly involved his friend Bhukya Saikumar (22), a resident of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.