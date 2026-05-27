ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Woman Gets Husband Killed For Rs 2 Crore Insurance Money, Makes It Look Like Accident

Mancherial (Telangana): A woman in Telangana allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour and two others for insurance money, police said on Tuesday.

Bharathi, along with Lagisetty Surender, with whom she allegedly had an extramarital affair, hired two men to murder her husband, Saini Kumar, a police official said.

Apart from Bharathi, police have also arrested Surender and one of the two contract killers, who has been identified as Sriram. The second contract killer, Ram Mallesh, is absconding and efforts are on to apprehend him, the official said.

Saini Kumar, aged 45, of Gudipet here, was found lying severely injured on the roadside on May 22. He passed away while being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar in an ambulance. What was initially thought to be a road accident later turned out to be a planned murder.

Lure for insurance money and the extra-marital affair pushed Bharathi and her paramour to hatch a plot to get rid of Kumar. Police probe revealed that Bharati and Surender decided to have Kumar killed because he had become a hurdle to their relationship and to get the Rs 2 crore insurance payout.