Telangana Woman Gets Husband Killed For Rs 2 Crore Insurance Money, Makes It Look Like Accident
Bharathi, along with Lagisetty Surender, with whom she had an extra-marital affair, hired two men to murder her husband, Saini Kumar.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Mancherial (Telangana): A woman in Telangana allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour and two others for insurance money, police said on Tuesday.
Bharathi, along with Lagisetty Surender, with whom she allegedly had an extramarital affair, hired two men to murder her husband, Saini Kumar, a police official said.
Apart from Bharathi, police have also arrested Surender and one of the two contract killers, who has been identified as Sriram. The second contract killer, Ram Mallesh, is absconding and efforts are on to apprehend him, the official said.
Saini Kumar, aged 45, of Gudipet here, was found lying severely injured on the roadside on May 22. He passed away while being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar in an ambulance. What was initially thought to be a road accident later turned out to be a planned murder.
Lure for insurance money and the extra-marital affair pushed Bharathi and her paramour to hatch a plot to get rid of Kumar. Police probe revealed that Bharati and Surender decided to have Kumar killed because he had become a hurdle to their relationship and to get the Rs 2 crore insurance payout.
Since January 2025, Bharathi has been paying premiums for her husband's life insurance policies. She had estimated that if Kumar died in a road accident, she would get about Rs 2 crore.
Police also found out that Kumar had borrowed Rs 60,000 from Ram Mallesh of Gudipet, but he failed to repay the money. In this process, Mallesh got acquainted with Bharathi. Last month, Bharathi and Surender paid Mallesh Rs 2 lakh on the promise of giving a total amount of Rs 10 lakhs if he killed Kumar. Since Mallesh could not do the job alone, he roped in Sriram of LIC Colony in Mancherial to assist him.
As per the plan, Ram Mallesh and Sriram made Kumar drink excessive alcohol on May 22, and when he started to feel dizzy, they hit him on the head with a hammer. Later, to pass it off as a road accident, they left Kumar and his two-wheeler on the roadside and fled the scene.
Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Kumar's mother, Lakshmi, who pointed a finger of suspicion at Ram Mallesh. During the investigation, police came to know about Bharathi's extramarital affair with Surender, which strengthened their suspicion and eventually led to the arrest of the three accused.
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