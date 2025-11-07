ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Woman Ends Life In Ameenpur; Fear Of Ants Suspected Cause

CI stated that Manisha had been battling myrmecophobia, a specific phobia of fear of ants, since childhood and had previously undergone counselling in Mancherial.

According to Circle Inspector Naresh, Dyavanapalli Srikanth, a software engineer from Mancherial, married Manisha (25) from the same town in 2022. The couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, had been residing at Navya Homes in Ameenpur, Patancheru mandal.

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Telangana's Sangareddy district when a woman allegedly took her own life after suffering a severe panic episode triggered by her fear of ants.

On November 4, Srikanth left for work in the morning. By evening, when he returned, the house was locked from inside. After breaking open the door, Manisha was found hanging.

A handwritten note recovered from the scene. In the note, Manisha wrote, "I’m sorry. Living with ants is not my fault. Be careful, baby. Donate Rs 1,116 in Annavaram and Tirupathi hundis. Do not forget to offer Odibiyyam to Ellamma (rice to the mother goddess)." Before the incident, Manisha told relatives she would clean the house and had left her child in their care.

Investigators suspect that she may have encountered ants while cleaning, triggering acute fear and distress that led to her suicide. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by her father. Police have begun an investigation.

Psychologists note that individuals suffering from myrmecophobia can experience severe panic attacks even at the sight of ants.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.