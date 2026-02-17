Telangana: Woman's Body Kept In Kukatpally Flat For Four Days, Police Intervene
The woman’s body was kept inside a flat at Sri Sai Bharadwaj Apartments for four days before police intervened following complaints from neighbours.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The body of a 45-year-old woman was kept inside a flat in Telangana's Kukatpally for four days without performing the last rites, police sources said on Monday. The incident took place at Sri Sai Bharadwaj Apartments in Ramakrishna Nagar. The deceased, identified as Shailaja, died due to illness on Friday, February 13, they said.
According to police sources, neighbours grew suspicious when a foul smell began emanating from the flat and filed a complaint. Residents alleged that the family had not conducted the funeral and had kept the body inside the house.
Sources said that the family had allegedly arranged a refrigerator to preserve the body. The family members reportedly argued with the residents, saying, “We are praying, and we will perform the funeral when we want. Who are you to ask?” They allegedly became aggressive during the confrontation.
When police reached the spot on Monday, February 16, the family initially refused to open the door and reportedly argued with officials, stating that they would act according to their own wishes.
The situation was brought under control after police warned that if the funeral was not conducted, the body would be handed over to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the last rites would be performed as per procedure.
Following police intervention, the body was shifted to the woman’s native place for the funeral. Neighbours said the deceased had mental health issues and claimed the family lived in isolation, rarely interacting with or speaking to anyone in the apartment. Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.
According to locals and the Kukatpally police, the Yesuratnam family originally hails from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh and has been living in the city for the past 40 years. Yesuratnam worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector and passed away 10 years ago.
Currently, his wife Shamantakamani, two daughters Sunitha and Shailaja (46), and son Jayaraj were residing in the apartment.
Read More