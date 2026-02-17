ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Woman's Body Kept In Kukatpally Flat For Four Days, Police Intervene

Hyderabad: The body of a 45-year-old woman was kept inside a flat in Telangana's Kukatpally for four days without performing the last rites, police sources said on Monday. The incident took place at Sri Sai Bharadwaj Apartments in Ramakrishna Nagar. The deceased, identified as Shailaja, died due to illness on Friday, February 13, they said.

According to police sources, neighbours grew suspicious when a foul smell began emanating from the flat and filed a complaint. Residents alleged that the family had not conducted the funeral and had kept the body inside the house.

Sources said that the family had allegedly arranged a refrigerator to preserve the body. The family members reportedly argued with the residents, saying, “We are praying, and we will perform the funeral when we want. Who are you to ask?” They allegedly became aggressive during the confrontation.

When police reached the spot on Monday, February 16, the family initially refused to open the door and reportedly argued with officials, stating that they would act according to their own wishes.

The situation was brought under control after police warned that if the funeral was not conducted, the body would be handed over to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the last rites would be performed as per procedure.