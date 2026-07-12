ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Woman BLO Alleges Assault During Ongoing SIR, 3 Booked

Hyderabad: A woman BLO has alleged that three people, including two women, allegedly obstructed her from discharging official duties and assaulted her in Kamareddy district of Telangana, following which a case was registered, police said on Sunday.

The 42-year-old woman, a government official, in a complaint to the police alleged that the incident occurred on July 10 when she was carrying out house-to-house voter enumeration. She alleged that two women approached her and submitted an Enumeration Form.

Upon verification, the complainant noticed that the form did not have a photograph affixed and asked one of the women, who allegedly replied that she belonged to Bangladesh and therefore would not affix her photograph, following which the Booth Level Officer (BLO) refused to accept it.

The complainant accused both the women of "obstructing her from discharge her official duties, abusing and pushing her". She further alleged another man, came to the spot and questioned her for rejecting the form by referring to Bangladesh, and threatened to kill her if she did not accept it.