Telangana Weighs Hyderabad Metro Takeover Amid Financial Hurdles
The Chief Secretary-led committee is now working to clear existing obstacles and ensure a stable and financially viable path forward for the Hyderabad Metro’s future.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is actively exploring the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, but officials warn the process is fraught with challenges, drawing lessons from the Mumbai Metro experience.
On September 26, the Telangana government agreed in principle to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase I, which is under Public-Private Partnership.
Subsequently, a committee led by the Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has been established to guide the takeover. Government sources say the decision follows a detailed review of the Mumbai Metro’s transition, which saw significant complications due to debt and financial obligations.
In Mumbai, the first metro line was built under a public-private partnership, with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infra (RInfra) holding a majority 74 per cent stake, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) retained 26 per cent. The project, launched in 2014 on a build-operate-transfer model, suffered major setbacks following the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting RInfra to exit the loss-making venture.
The Maharashtra government approved a Rs 4,000 crore stake takeover in March 2024. However, the overwhelming debt load, MMRDA owes over Rs 1 lakh crore, with Rs 27,000 crore already borrowed, put the brakes on the process. Telangana officials, after consultations with Mumbai counterparts, have highlighted that both high debt burdens and a deficit budget pose risks for a smooth transfer of ownership.
Currently, Hyderabad Metro carries a loan burden of Rs 13,000 crore, with the state government proposing to inject an additional Rs 2,000 crore as equity. When the takeover proceeds, these liabilities will come under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, affecting future borrowing and credit approvals.
The second phase of metro expansion alone will require nearly Rs 21,000 crore in new loans, for which international financing organisations have shown willingness, provided the Central government offers guarantees. Nonetheless, technical and procedural hurdles remain to be resolved before any funds are disbursed.
Sources said that the committee is now working to clear existing obstacles and ensure a stable and financially viable path forward for the Hyderabad Metro’s future.
Transferring Hyderabad Metro from private operator L&T to government control would necessitate the payment of L&T’s equity and the full assumption of its bank loans. High interest payments continue to weigh on metro finances, prompting state officials to seek lower-interest loans from international agencies. The administration is prepared to take over the management of Hyderabad Metro’s first phase, pending successful negotiations with L&T and the resolution of outstanding debt commitments.
