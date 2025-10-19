ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Weighs Hyderabad Metro Takeover Amid Financial Hurdles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is actively exploring the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, but officials warn the process is fraught with challenges, drawing lessons from the Mumbai Metro experience.

On September 26, the Telangana government agreed in principle to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase I, which is under Public-Private Partnership.

Subsequently, a committee led by the Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has been established to guide the takeover. Government sources say the decision follows a detailed review of the Mumbai Metro’s transition, which saw significant complications due to debt and financial obligations.

In Mumbai, the first metro line was built under a public-private partnership, with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infra (RInfra) holding a majority 74 per cent stake, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) retained 26 per cent. The project, launched in 2014 on a build-operate-transfer model, suffered major setbacks following the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting RInfra to exit the loss-making venture.

The Maharashtra government approved a Rs 4,000 crore stake takeover in March 2024. However, the overwhelming debt load, MMRDA owes over Rs 1 lakh crore, with Rs 27,000 crore already borrowed, put the brakes on the process. Telangana officials, after consultations with Mumbai counterparts, have highlighted that both high debt burdens and a deficit budget pose risks for a smooth transfer of ownership.