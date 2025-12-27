ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Plans ULB, GHMC Polls By Mid-February, Targets Completion Before Exam Season

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress government in Telangana has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections to all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), by the second week of February. The government aims to complete the municipal polls before the commencement of the student exam season, sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have directed the SEC to be fully prepared to conduct the elections by the third week of January. Following these instructions, SEC officials have already begun the necessary groundwork.

The term of 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations ended in January this year, and these bodies have since been under the administration of special officers. The terms of the GHMC, Khammam and Warangal corporations will expire in February next year.

Notably, the government recently merged 27 municipalities and corporations located along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the GHMC. It has also upgraded some city panchayats into municipalities and some municipalities into corporations.

At present, there are 8 corporations and 125 municipalities in the state, including the GHMC. Sources stated that the government's plan is to hold elections to all ULBs whose terms have ended or will end by February, including the GHMC, in a single phase before examinations begin.

However, two municipalities in Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts are likely to be exempted from this round, as their term runs until April.