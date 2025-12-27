Telangana Plans ULB, GHMC Polls By Mid-February, Targets Completion Before Exam Season
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ruling Congress government in Telangana has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections to all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), by the second week of February. The government aims to complete the municipal polls before the commencement of the student exam season, sources said.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have directed the SEC to be fully prepared to conduct the elections by the third week of January. Following these instructions, SEC officials have already begun the necessary groundwork.
The term of 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations ended in January this year, and these bodies have since been under the administration of special officers. The terms of the GHMC, Khammam and Warangal corporations will expire in February next year.
Notably, the government recently merged 27 municipalities and corporations located along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the GHMC. It has also upgraded some city panchayats into municipalities and some municipalities into corporations.
At present, there are 8 corporations and 125 municipalities in the state, including the GHMC. Sources stated that the government's plan is to hold elections to all ULBs whose terms have ended or will end by February, including the GHMC, in a single phase before examinations begin.
However, two municipalities in Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts are likely to be exempted from this round, as their term runs until April.
In view of the proposed February schedule, the SEC is set to launch the revision and preparation of electoral rolls for municipalities. Sources said that the officials are working to complete the voter lists by the second week of January so that the commission is ready to conduct the polls whenever the government finalises the dates.
Rs 2,780 Crore Push for Urban Works
Ahead of the impending polls, the state government in October released Rs 2,780 crore to speed up development works in ULBs. Excluding GHMC, a total of 2,432 works are to be taken up with these funds across other municipalities and corporations.
In addition, Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned to each newly formed municipality, Rs 20 crore to municipalities that have merged surrounding gram panchayats, and Rs 30 crore to newly created corporations.
Officials are also working to secure the state's share of funds pending under various central schemes.
With the release of a substantial quantum of funds at one go, development activity in ULBs across the state has gained momentum. Officials expect to complete most of these works by the end of January, just ahead of the proposed poll schedule.
