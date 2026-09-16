ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Upgrades Dial 112 With AI To Detect Distress Calls And Alert Police

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have upgraded their Dial 112 emergency response system with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features that can detect distress sounds, bypass the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and alert nearby police personnel without delay.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP), CV Anand, the AI-powered system can analyse a caller’s voice during the IVRS process and detect sounds such as screaming, crying, fear or a commotion in the background. If it identifies signs of distress, it can bypass the IVRS and connect the call directly to an operator, even if the caller does not press any IVR buttons.

The system also gives priority to callers who make multiple emergency calls from the same number within a short period. Such calls can be connected directly to emergency staff without waiting for the IVRS process to be completed.

Once a call reaches the operator, the system converts every word spoken by the caller into text in real-time. It comprehends the situation based on the conversation between the caller and the operator and generates a brief summary of the incident, the DGP said.

He said that based on the information provided by the caller, the system automatically classifies the nature of the emergency, such as a road accident, altercation or theft. It also recommends the appropriate emergency service, including police, fire, and ambulance.

Another key feature is its advanced caller-location technology. The system can identify the location of an emergency even when the caller or victim is unable to clearly explain where they are. The system can then analyse the incident location, the nature of the emergency, and the availability of emergency vehicles before automatically sending the information to the nearest patrol vehicle.

The Telangana Emergency Response Support System (TGERSS) call centre has been established across two floors of the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The centre was shifted from Kompally to TGICCC, where the number of desks was increased from 18 to more than 50. The upgraded facility can handle more than 900 calls simultaneously.