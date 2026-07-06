ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Unveils Draft CURE-2026 Act To Replace GHMC Law After Seven Decades

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday released the draft of the proposed CURE-2026 Act, which is set to replace the decades-old Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act. The government has invited suggestions and feedback from the public and experts on the draft legislation until July 24.

A copy of the draft bill has been uploaded on the GHMC website, where citizens can submit their opinions through a dedicated "Proceed to Feedback" link available on the webpage.

The proposed legislation, formally titled the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, aims to overhaul urban governance in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region and replace the existing municipal law that traces its origins to the 1955 Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act.

Several provisions of the current GHMC Act, including those related to municipal corporations, standing committees, commissioners, ward committees, election management, property tax assessment, debt recovery powers, and animal welfare, will continue under the new law.

However, the draft also introduces new provisions, including representation for transgender persons in municipal corporations and the removal of certain disqualifications for corporators.

One of the important changes proposed under the CURE Act is a shift in the property tax system.

Currently, property tax in the old Greater Hyderabad area is assessed based on rental value, while municipalities across Telangana follow a land value-based taxation system. The draft bill proposes extending the land value-based tax system to municipalities falling within the proposed CURE region.