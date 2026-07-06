Telangana Unveils Draft CURE-2026 Act To Replace GHMC Law After Seven Decades
One of the significant changes proposed under the CURE Act is a shift in the property tax system.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday released the draft of the proposed CURE-2026 Act, which is set to replace the decades-old Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act. The government has invited suggestions and feedback from the public and experts on the draft legislation until July 24.
A copy of the draft bill has been uploaded on the GHMC website, where citizens can submit their opinions through a dedicated "Proceed to Feedback" link available on the webpage.
The proposed legislation, formally titled the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, aims to overhaul urban governance in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region and replace the existing municipal law that traces its origins to the 1955 Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act.
Several provisions of the current GHMC Act, including those related to municipal corporations, standing committees, commissioners, ward committees, election management, property tax assessment, debt recovery powers, and animal welfare, will continue under the new law.
However, the draft also introduces new provisions, including representation for transgender persons in municipal corporations and the removal of certain disqualifications for corporators.
One of the important changes proposed under the CURE Act is a shift in the property tax system.
Currently, property tax in the old Greater Hyderabad area is assessed based on rental value, while municipalities across Telangana follow a land value-based taxation system. The draft bill proposes extending the land value-based tax system to municipalities falling within the proposed CURE region.
The bill proposes the formation of a CURE Apex Governance Council and an Executive Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to ensure integrated and comprehensive urban governance.
The legislation also proposes creating specialised institutions to deal with issues such as disaster management, traffic management, climate change, heritage conservation, food security, gender equality, and labour welfare.
The draft bill proposes establishing a CURE Smart Governance Centre to facilitate rapid response during disasters and improve coordination among government agencies. A separate CURE Appellate Authority is also proposed to address public grievances and complaints.
The proposed legislation seeks to introduce penalties for illegal constructions and promises faster building approvals, a single trade licence for all types of businesses and new guidelines to promote the night-time economy.
The state government said the bill has been drafted keeping future urban requirements in mind and intends to incorporate public suggestions before presenting the legislation in an upcoming session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.
The government recently reorganised the GHMC into three corporations but continued to administer them under the existing Act.
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