ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Training Centre Student's Innovation In Green Mobility

Kothagudem: Pulipati Parthasarathi, a trainee at the Advanced Training Centre (ATC) in Manuguru of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has gone beyond mere skill enhancement, developing an innovative product that addresses a common challenge faced during transportation in hilly areas.

Due to lack of suitable roads, transporting goods in hilly or mining areas often becomes difficult. Pulipati has developed a dual-purpose electric four-wheeler that is capable of easily transporting both passengers and freight, highlighting an innovation in green mobility.

Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy is set to launch this innovation at the ATC in Manuguru on Tuesday.