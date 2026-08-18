Telangana Training Centre Student's Innovation In Green Mobility
The innovative dual purpose electric four-wheeler will be launched by Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy at the Advanced Training Centre in Manuguru on Tuesday.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Kothagudem: Pulipati Parthasarathi, a trainee at the Advanced Training Centre (ATC) in Manuguru of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has gone beyond mere skill enhancement, developing an innovative product that addresses a common challenge faced during transportation in hilly areas.
Due to lack of suitable roads, transporting goods in hilly or mining areas often becomes difficult. Pulipati has developed a dual-purpose electric four-wheeler that is capable of easily transporting both passengers and freight, highlighting an innovation in green mobility.
Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy is set to launch this innovation at the ATC in Manuguru on Tuesday.
Pulipati, who is undergoing training in the Mechanic Electric Vehicle (MEV) trade at the ATC, said the vehicle's unique feature is the ability to transport both passengers and goods. The vehicle has modern components, including a 48-volt, 1250-watt BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor that wastes less energy and operates with less noise, lithium-ion pack with fast charging and long range battery and a 50-ampere controller.
An e-rickshaw wiring harness, a steering rack, a differential, and lighting system were used in developing the vehicle, Pulipati said.
He highlighted the advantages of the lithium-ion battery, noting its long-range capability, fast charging, and low maintenance costs. The manufacturing cost of the vehicle is around Rs 1.65 lakh, he added.
The effort showed by ATC students to go beyond skill training to create innovative products has drawn widespread appreciation.
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