Telangana Top State In Electricity Consumption In April With 20.5% Growth Rate
CEA said the demand is expected to increase at a record level due to industrial development, the construction sector and economic growth in the state.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: With a growth rate of 20.5% in April, Telangana has topped in electricity consumption in the country, followed by Bihar (20.1%), Karnataka (19%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.9%). The latest report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has noted that growth in these states is much higher compared to the national rate of 3.7%.
In April 2025, electricity consumption in Telangana was 7,430 million units (MU), which increased to 8,953 MU in April 2026. The electricity demand is expected to increase at a record level due to industrial development, the construction sector and economic growth in the state.
With a total electricity consumption of 87,266 MU in the last financial year (2025-26), Telangana ranked eighth in the country. Maharashtra topped the list with 2.02 lakh MU, UP with 1.63 lakh MU, Tamil Nadu with 1.32 lakh MU, and Rajasthan with 1.10 lakh MU. Andhra Pradesh is at the ninth position with a total consumption of 81,187 MU.
The number of household electricity connections in Telangana has also increased at a record level, the CEA report noted. While there were 1.37 crore connections in the state as of April 1, 2025, it increased by 3.11 lakh and crossed 1.40 crore by the end of the financial year. This is the first time that such an increase in connections has been recorded in a single year since the formation of the state, the report added.
Following households, agricultural connections at over 30.36 lakh account for the largest share of connections. While DISCOMs have provided connections to 1.08 lakh new bores in the last year, another one lakh farmers are seeking connections.
Telangana has the highest number of electricity connections to agricultural bores in the country, following Uttar Pradesh. According to DISCOM reports, about 40% of the electricity consumed in the state is distributed to agriculture.
Also Read