ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Top State In Electricity Consumption In April With 20.5% Growth Rate

Hyderabad: With a growth rate of 20.5% in April, Telangana has topped in electricity consumption in the country, followed by Bihar (20.1%), Karnataka (19%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.9%). The latest report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has noted that growth in these states is much higher compared to the national rate of 3.7%.

In April 2025, electricity consumption in Telangana was 7,430 million units (MU), which increased to 8,953 MU in April 2026. The electricity demand is expected to increase at a record level due to industrial development, the construction sector and economic growth in the state.

With a total electricity consumption of 87,266 MU in the last financial year (2025-26), Telangana ranked eighth in the country. Maharashtra topped the list with 2.02 lakh MU, UP with 1.63 lakh MU, Tamil Nadu with 1.32 lakh MU, and Rajasthan with 1.10 lakh MU. Andhra Pradesh is at the ninth position with a total consumption of 81,187 MU.