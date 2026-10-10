ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Launch TG-TMARS Bureau To Improve Road Safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to establish the Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS) to strengthen traffic management, investigate road accidents and improve road and railway safety across the state.

The proposed bureau will oversee traffic regulation, highway patrolling, accident investigation, analysis and monitoring. It will also introduce the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) system to systematically record road accidents, including details of the vehicles involved, drivers, accident circumstances, injuries and fatalities.

The system is expected to make accident-related information accessible across states, even when a vehicle involved in an accident in one state moves to another. Linking accident records with the courts is also expected to help expedite compensation and insurance claims for victims.

Road safety has become a concern in Telangana, with an average of 75 road accidents and 20 fatalities reported daily, according to the figures cited in the report.

Traffic violations, including speeding, drunk driving, driving against the flow of traffic and failure to wear helmets or seatbelts, have been identified as major causes of accidents. The TG-TMARS initiative will include provisions for the scientific analysis of accidents, measures to prevent similar incidents and legal action against drivers found responsible.

Under the proposed system, details of every accident will be recorded through e-DAR and entered into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS).