Telangana To Launch Rs 5 Lakh Family Insurance Scheme On Thursday; Over 1 Cr Families To Benefit
The scheme will provide Rs 5 lakh in life insurance cover to one earning member from each eligible family in the state.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government will launch the Indiramma Family Life Insurance scheme on Thursday, November 19, offering a life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to one earning member in each of more than one crore families across the state.
The state chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, will formally launch the application process at a public meeting in the district headquarters town of Siddipet on November 19, according to an official release.
The government issued implementation guidelines on Tuesday, directing all District Collectors and the Commissioners of the Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations to oversee the registration process.
Under the scheme, only one member from each family can be enrolled, even if more than one person in the household earns an income. Family members will have to decide who should be registered. In the event of the insured person’s death, the family will receive Rs 5 lakh.
Individuals aged between 18 and 59 years are eligible for enrolment. The eligible date-of-birth range is November 19, 1967, to November 18, 2008, and Aadhaar records will be used to verify age. Applications and registrations will be accepted from November 19 to December 18.
The guidelines stated that if an enrolled person crosses the maximum age limit during the coverage period, they will continue to receive insurance coverage for at least one additional year.
Registration assistance camps will be organised to ensure that eligible families can enrol. Public announcements through traditional methods such as dandora, along with publicity through various media platforms, must be carried out two days before the camps begin.
The Panchayat Secretary will be in charge of registration camps in villages, while Ward Officers will oversee them in urban areas. An official will also be designated to manage the help desk.
Registrations will be carried out in the prescribed format using food security card data available with the Civil Supplies Department. Families whose details are not available in the database or who do not have ration cards will be provided a separate application form to submit the details of the person seeking coverage, date of birth as recorded on Aadhaar, family information, and nominee details.
The ration card number will serve as the application number. Families without ration cards will be allotted a unique code. Those holding ration cards issued in other districts will also be allowed to register at the nearest camp.
Officials have been instructed to explain how the insurance amount of up to Rs 5 lakh will be distributed among nominees if more than one person is nominated. The government has also directed that a state-level help desk and district-level helplines be established.
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