ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Launch Rs 5 Lakh Family Insurance Scheme On Thursday; Over 1 Cr Families To Benefit

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will launch the Indiramma Family Life Insurance scheme on Thursday, November 19, offering a life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to one earning member in each of more than one crore families across the state.

The state chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, will formally launch the application process at a public meeting in the district headquarters town of Siddipet on November 19, according to an official release.

The government issued implementation guidelines on Tuesday, directing all District Collectors and the Commissioners of the Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations to oversee the registration process.

Under the scheme, only one member from each family can be enrolled, even if more than one person in the household earns an income. Family members will have to decide who should be registered. In the event of the insured person’s death, the family will receive Rs 5 lakh.

Individuals aged between 18 and 59 years are eligible for enrolment. The eligible date-of-birth range is November 19, 1967, to November 18, 2008, and Aadhaar records will be used to verify age. Applications and registrations will be accepted from November 19 to December 18.

The guidelines stated that if an enrolled person crosses the maximum age limit during the coverage period, they will continue to receive insurance coverage for at least one additional year.

Registration assistance camps will be organised to ensure that eligible families can enrol. Public announcements through traditional methods such as dandora, along with publicity through various media platforms, must be carried out two days before the camps begin.