ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Launch 40 More Women-Run Petrol Pumps Across Districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced to establish petrol pumps operated entirely by women’s self-help groups across the state to boost women’s economic empowerment. The initiative, launched under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, has already seen success in places like Narayanpet and Sangareddy, where women-run fuel stations are reportedly operating profitably.

Now, the state government is now preparing to set up 40 additional petrol pumps. The site selection process has been completed, and construction work is expected to begin shortly. Agreements have also been signed with major oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), which is overseeing the implementation, aims to make nearly half of these outlets operational by June 2, which marks Telangana’s State Formation Day.

Civil works for several new petrol pumps have already commenced in locations such as Kailashnagar in Adilabad, Asifabad in Kumuram Bheem district, Gandavarigudem in Nalgonda, Bhupathipuram in Peddapalli, and Hakimpet Dudyal in Vikarabad.