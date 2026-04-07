Telangana To Launch 40 More Women-Run Petrol Pumps Across Districts
The site selection process has been completed, and construction work is expected to begin shortly.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced to establish petrol pumps operated entirely by women’s self-help groups across the state to boost women’s economic empowerment. The initiative, launched under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, has already seen success in places like Narayanpet and Sangareddy, where women-run fuel stations are reportedly operating profitably.
Now, the state government is now preparing to set up 40 additional petrol pumps. The site selection process has been completed, and construction work is expected to begin shortly. Agreements have also been signed with major oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), which is overseeing the implementation, aims to make nearly half of these outlets operational by June 2, which marks Telangana’s State Formation Day.
Civil works for several new petrol pumps have already commenced in locations such as Kailashnagar in Adilabad, Asifabad in Kumuram Bheem district, Gandavarigudem in Nalgonda, Bhupathipuram in Peddapalli, and Hakimpet Dudyal in Vikarabad.
In addition, multiple sites across district headquarters and towns, including Karimnagar, Medak, Mulugu, Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, have been identified and handed over to women's associations for development.
Further land parcels have been earmarked in districts like Nizamabad, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet, which will soon be transferred to women's groups for setting up additional outlets.
The initiative is aimed at a step toward financial independence and entrepreneurship among women in the state. Women’s self-help groups are not only generating income but also breaking traditional barriers in the energy and retail sectors.
Officials say that the expansion of these petrol pumps will strengthen grassroots economic participation and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for women across Telangana.
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