Telangana To Join 'Vahan' Portal From March 15 For Seamless Vehicle-Related Services
The state integrated with the 'Sarathi' portal for DL-related services a few months ago, and the latest move completes its tansition national transport digital framework.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant digital reform aimed at improving transport services, the Telangana transport department has decided to join the 'Vahan' portal from March 15. Confirming the development, a senior transport department official termed the move a major step towards integrating the state's vehicle-related services with the national database.
'Vahan' is a flagship digital initiative of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), designed to maintain a centralised repository of vehicle registration data across the country. Several states and union territories have already adopted the platform. With Telangana joining the portal, vehicle owners in the state are expected to benefit from faster, simpler, and more transparent services.
So far, the transport department has been operating its own IT system for vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, and other related services. This was due to the reluctance of the previous government to join the Sarathi and Vahan portals. As a result, vehicle owners often faced difficulties when dealing with interstate vehicle transactions. Residents who purchased vehicles from other states, or those who shifted Telangana-registered vehicles to other states, were forced to visit transport offices in those states to complete documentation, causing delays and inconvenience.
After the change in government, Telangana first integrated with the 'Sarathi' portal a few months ago, which deals with driving licence-related services. Now, its decision to join the 'Vahan' portal marks the completion of the state's transition to the national transport digital framework.
From March 15, all vehicle registration details in the state will be uploaded to the central server, and this integration will make it easier for vehicle owners to use or sell their vehicles in other states without procedural hurdles. Even when vehicles are transferred to buyers in other states, the required technical processes will be handled seamlessly through the portal.
Several services will become fully digitised, including changes in the vehicle owner's name or address, issuance of duplicate registration certificates, hypothecation entry for loans, and removal of hypothecation after loan closure. The system will also ease the payment of e-challans and road tax, especially for interstate commercial vehicles.
Another key benefit is transparency in second-hand vehicle transactions, where buyers will be able to access the complete history of a vehicle, including ownership details and pending dues, reducing the risk of fraud. Officials believe the move will significantly improve efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and enhance public convenience, while bringing Telangana's transport services on par with national standards.
