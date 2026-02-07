ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Join 'Vahan' Portal From March 15 For Seamless Vehicle-Related Services

Hyderabad: In a significant digital reform aimed at improving transport services, the Telangana transport department has decided to join the 'Vahan' portal from March 15. Confirming the development, a senior transport department official termed the move a major step towards integrating the state's vehicle-related services with the national database.

'Vahan' is a flagship digital initiative of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), designed to maintain a centralised repository of vehicle registration data across the country. Several states and union territories have already adopted the platform. With Telangana joining the portal, vehicle owners in the state are expected to benefit from faster, simpler, and more transparent services.

So far, the transport department has been operating its own IT system for vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, and other related services. This was due to the reluctance of the previous government to join the Sarathi and Vahan portals. As a result, vehicle owners often faced difficulties when dealing with interstate vehicle transactions. Residents who purchased vehicles from other states, or those who shifted Telangana-registered vehicles to other states, were forced to visit transport offices in those states to complete documentation, causing delays and inconvenience.

After the change in government, Telangana first integrated with the 'Sarathi' portal a few months ago, which deals with driving licence-related services. Now, its decision to join the 'Vahan' portal marks the completion of the state's transition to the national transport digital framework.