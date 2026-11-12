ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Introduce Class 12 System From 2027-28 Academic Year

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy embraces a student during the inauguration of a new building for the Government Junior College, in Vikarabad on Nov. 6, 2026. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will introduce a Class 12 education system from the 2027-28 academic year, bringing Classes 9 to Intermediate under the Senior Secondary category, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday.

The decision is aimed at reducing student dropouts after Class 10, particularly among girls and children from Dalit, tribal and minority communities, the Chief Minister said during a review meeting of the Education Department at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad.

The proposed education structure will have three levels: primary education from Nursery to Class 4, secondary education from Classes 5 to 8, and senior secondary education from Class 9 to Class 12.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of integrating the Intermediate Board with the school education system. Revanth Reddy said the state was undertaking reforms with students' interests as the primary consideration, noting that 18 other states already follow a Class 12 education model.

He cited Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, which provide education up to Class 12 and have relatively low dropout rates, as examples supporting the integration of school and Intermediate education.

The Chief Minister also assured that the interests of teaching and non-teaching staff working in junior colleges would be protected during the transition.

He said students should develop strong language and communication skills by the time they complete Class 12, after which they should be able to pursue subjects of their choice and specialise in their respective fields.