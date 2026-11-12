Telangana To Introduce Class 12 System From 2027-28 Academic Year
CM said the state was undertaking reforms with students' interests as the primary consideration, noting that 18 other states already follow a Class 12 model.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government will introduce a Class 12 education system from the 2027-28 academic year, bringing Classes 9 to Intermediate under the Senior Secondary category, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday.
The decision is aimed at reducing student dropouts after Class 10, particularly among girls and children from Dalit, tribal and minority communities, the Chief Minister said during a review meeting of the Education Department at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad.
The proposed education structure will have three levels: primary education from Nursery to Class 4, secondary education from Classes 5 to 8, and senior secondary education from Class 9 to Class 12.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of integrating the Intermediate Board with the school education system. Revanth Reddy said the state was undertaking reforms with students' interests as the primary consideration, noting that 18 other states already follow a Class 12 education model.
He cited Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, which provide education up to Class 12 and have relatively low dropout rates, as examples supporting the integration of school and Intermediate education.
The Chief Minister also assured that the interests of teaching and non-teaching staff working in junior colleges would be protected during the transition.
He said students should develop strong language and communication skills by the time they complete Class 12, after which they should be able to pursue subjects of their choice and specialise in their respective fields.
Reviewing infrastructure development, Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure that welfare hostels and residential schools across the state no longer operate from rented buildings. He asked them to immediately prepare an action plan for constructing permanent facilities with all necessary amenities and assured that the government would release the required funds.
He also instructed officials to expedite the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and engage reputed agencies for landscaping, procurement of sports equipment and kitchen supplies. Emphasising construction quality, he said there should be no compromise at any stage of the projects.
The Chief Minister further directed officials to ensure that all schools, hostels and residential institutions have functional toilets and adequate water supply facilities.
Expressing satisfaction with the progress of school construction projects under the CURE (Construction and Upgradation of Rural Education) initiative, he asked officials to identify other locations requiring infrastructure development and take up the work without delay.
On higher education, Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the release of funds for upgrading polytechnic colleges and complete the recruitment process for Assistant Professors in universities at the earliest. The meeting also approved the issuance of an ordinance and the filling of backlog vacancies.
Regarding the recruitment of Associate Professors and Professors, he advised university Vice-Chancellors and officials to hold consultations and arrive at a consensus before proceeding with the appointments.
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