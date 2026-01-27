ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Implement Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims

Hyderabad: The Aarogyasri Trust is working to implement in Telangana the Central Government’s scheme that provides cashless treatment up to Rs 1.50 lakh for people injured in road accidents, sources said. The scheme will be linked to all hospitals located in areas where more accidents occur. Under the scheme, treatment will be provided irrespective of whether the victim holds health insurance cards such as Aarogyasri or Ayushman Bharat.

The ‘Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims’ was introduced to provide treatment to victims of road accidents anywhere in the country, regardless of their financial status. The guidelines were finalised in June 2025, and the scheme is already being implemented on a pilot basis in Chandigarh, Assam, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

So far, 5,480 people have benefited there. Funds for treatment will be drawn from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund. As part of preparations in Telangana, the Aarogyasri Trust has mapped network hospitals across the state and identified accident black spots based on data from 108 ambulance services.

The Transport Department, Police Department and the Aarogyasri Trust will play a key role in implementing the scheme. Police will be required to register cases under the e-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) system within 24 hours of an accident.