Telangana To Implement Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims
The Aarogyasri Trust is preparing to roll out a central scheme offering cashless treatment up to Rs 1.50 lakh for road accident victims in Telangana.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Aarogyasri Trust is working to implement in Telangana the Central Government’s scheme that provides cashless treatment up to Rs 1.50 lakh for people injured in road accidents, sources said. The scheme will be linked to all hospitals located in areas where more accidents occur. Under the scheme, treatment will be provided irrespective of whether the victim holds health insurance cards such as Aarogyasri or Ayushman Bharat.
The ‘Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims’ was introduced to provide treatment to victims of road accidents anywhere in the country, regardless of their financial status. The guidelines were finalised in June 2025, and the scheme is already being implemented on a pilot basis in Chandigarh, Assam, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
So far, 5,480 people have benefited there. Funds for treatment will be drawn from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund. As part of preparations in Telangana, the Aarogyasri Trust has mapped network hospitals across the state and identified accident black spots based on data from 108 ambulance services.
The Transport Department, Police Department and the Aarogyasri Trust will play a key role in implementing the scheme. Police will be required to register cases under the e-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) system within 24 hours of an accident.
The Transport Department has decided to initially provide cashless treatment in all eligible hospitals. Sources said the Rajiv Aarogyasri network currently includes over 500 hospitals, and steps are being taken to provide login access to these hospitals before extending the service to non-network hospitals.
The Aarogyasri Trust has also collected details of hospitals offering polytrauma services in the state. Senior officials of the Transport Department have held several meetings with the Trust to finalise procedures.
Meanwhile, the Health and Medical Department has decided to establish trauma care centres every 35 km across Telangana, to be developed with a Rs 1,000 crore loan from the World Bank. Sources said effective implementation of the cashless treatment scheme is expected to help save many lives.
