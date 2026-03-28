Telangana To Explore AI Tax To Offset Job Losses: CM Revanth Reddy At Harvard Kennedy School Symposium
Terming AI a "double-edged sword," the CM warned that risks might outweigh benefits if not managed early.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST|
Updated : March 28, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana is exploring policies to tax Artificial Intelligence companies to compensate people who may lose jobs due to automation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said in what would be the first such measure in the country to tackle the growing concern over AI impacting employment.
In a virtual address to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium of Harvard Kennedy School in the US on Friday night, he described AI as a "double-edged sword", warning that risks could outweigh benefits if not managed early.
"We will also try to bring policies similar to those on pollution, where polluting industries have to pay for carbon credits – we will try to introduce laws so AI firms can be taxed for people credits," said Reddy, who recently completed a five-day leadership programme at the Harvard Kennedy School.
"It is only fair that our companies with trillions of dollars of valuation compensate people and society whose jobs are lost," he said. Drawing parallels with earlier technological shifts, the CM said machines have eased manual work rather than replacing it.
"AI will change the scope of work for doctors, lawyers, architects, film makers, writers, poets, policy makers –instead of replacing them." He cautioned that entry-level hiring could decline, even as overall output rises.
Reddy also highlighted that the Bharat Future City, being developed by his government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, will have one district devoted to Artificial Intelligence. The AI City would be a one-stop destination for GCCs (Global Capability Centres) in AI, its applications, he added.
Later in a post on X, Reddy, while referring to his speech at the Symposium, said AI will redefine economies and power structures and nations that prepare will lead.
Spoke at the Harvard Kennedy School AI Symposium.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 27, 2026
AI will redefine economies and power structures. Nations that prepare will lead.
Telangana is acting now—building Future City & AI City, driving reskilling, and creating the jobs of tomorrow.
While others debate, we are… pic.twitter.com/YN1QBp5Y0F
"Telangana is acting now—building Future City & AI City, driving reskilling, and creating the jobs of tomorrow. While others debate, we are delivering— green growth, manufacturing, and new opportunities," he said in his post.
"We are building a global AI hub powered by talent, while expanding sectors like tourism, EVs, and infrastructure. Exploring “People Credits” to ensure AI remains responsible and inclusive. Hyderabad is ready. Telangana invites the world to invest. We are not reacting to change. We are shaping it."
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