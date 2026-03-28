ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Explore AI Tax To Offset Job Losses: CM Revanth Reddy At Harvard Kennedy School Symposium

Hyderabad: Telangana is exploring policies to tax Artificial Intelligence companies to compensate people who may lose jobs due to automation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said in what would be the first such measure in the country to tackle the growing concern over AI impacting employment.

In a virtual address to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium of Harvard Kennedy School in the US on Friday night, he described AI as a "double-edged sword", warning that risks could outweigh benefits if not managed early.

"We will also try to bring policies similar to those on pollution, where polluting industries have to pay for carbon credits – we will try to introduce laws so AI firms can be taxed for people credits," said Reddy, who recently completed a five-day leadership programme at the Harvard Kennedy School.

"It is only fair that our companies with trillions of dollars of valuation compensate people and society whose jobs are lost," he said. Drawing parallels with earlier technological shifts, the CM said machines have eased manual work rather than replacing it.

"AI will change the scope of work for doctors, lawyers, architects, film makers, writers, poets, policy makers –instead of replacing them." He cautioned that entry-level hiring could decline, even as overall output rises.