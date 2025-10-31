For Whom Books Mean The World: Telangana Teacher Opens Library To Promote Reading
For someone whose tryst with books started since childhood, creating a personal library and opening it for all seems nothing less than a life-long dedication.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Sheela Avilenu, a Telugu teacher and an avid reader, has transformed his home into a library as a tribute to his love for reading and passion of preserving books of literature. A native of Chirragudur village in Addagudur mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana, his library houses about 1.5 lakh books.
Currently working as a Telugu School Assistant at Velugappally High School in Tungaturthi mandal, Sheela's love for books began quite early in life when he visited the local library as a young student. The library in his home in Suryapet district headquarters town is open to students and researchers preparing for competitive examinations.
"My collection of 1.5 lakh books spans over a period of 30 years," says Sheela. Four years ago, he constructed a house and dedicated an entire hall for his library, where readers from all age groups come to study. "There are school students and some even come here to prepare for various examinations," he says.
To promote reading, he also founded an organisation named ‘Pillala Marri Pinavirabhadra Kalapeetham’, which runs with the motto ‘Read… Read…’. Besides, he aims to provide at least 100 books to every school in the region.
His collection of books includes Telugu and English literature, science, spirituality, children’s books, research, history, competitive exams, stories, novels, plays and poetry. His library also has century-old publications in Sanskrit, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi.
A passionate writer himself, Sheela allocates 25 per cent of his monthly salary towards expanding his library. Some of his literary works include ‘Neti Palle Chitra’ (a Khanda Kavyam), ‘Sai Shatakam’, and ‘Telugu Biddha Shatakam’.
