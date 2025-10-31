ETV Bharat / state

For Whom Books Mean The World: Telangana Teacher Opens Library To Promote Reading

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Sheela Avilenu, a Telugu teacher and an avid reader, has transformed his home into a library as a tribute to his love for reading and passion of preserving books of literature. A native of Chirragudur village in Addagudur mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana, his library houses about 1.5 lakh books.

Currently working as a Telugu School Assistant at Velugappally High School in Tungaturthi mandal, Sheela's love for books began quite early in life when he visited the local library as a young student. The library in his home in Suryapet district headquarters town is open to students and researchers preparing for competitive examinations.

Sheela Avilenu (ETV Bharat)

"My collection of 1.5 lakh books spans over a period of 30 years," says Sheela. Four years ago, he constructed a house and dedicated an entire hall for his library, where readers from all age groups come to study. "There are school students and some even come here to prepare for various examinations," he says.