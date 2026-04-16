ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Survey Exposes Child Marriage Crisis, 2.16 Lakh Girls Married Before 18

Hyderabad: Contrary to the claims, the numbers expose a contradiction. If the latest socio-economic survey is taken into consideration, nearly 2.16 lakh girls are entering marriage before turning 18, at a time when Telangana projects itself as a fast-growing state. That comes close to five percent of the state’s young female population, an indicator that banning child marriages alone on paper is failing to dismantle deeply rooted social practices.

Apart from the scale, the spread is even across communities. Not only the economically weaker or rural pockets, data reveals unusually high prevalence among socially advanced communities. Iyengar and Iyer groups report a staggering 21.2 percent rate, more than four times the state average, while Jains stand at 11 percent. Even among backward communities such as BC-A Gangireddu, the rate is 8 percent. Muslim communities, including OC and BC-E Shaikh groups, also show a visible presence of early marriages.

The pattern busts a long-held assumption that education and economic mobility naturally curb regressive practices. Instead, the data suggests that social conditioning continues to override structural progress.

A similar complexity emerges in gender balance. While the state’s average female-to-male ratio stands at 0.98, several tribal and Scheduled Caste communities such as Gonds, Koyas, Malas and Madigas report ratios above one, indicating relatively better gender representation. In contrast, sections considered socially forward, including Iyengars, Jains, Rajus and some Muslim groups, fall below the state average, pointing to uneven demographic trends.