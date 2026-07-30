ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Student Dies By Suicide After Lecturer 'Humiliates' Him Over Marks

Hyderabad: An intermediate second-year student allegedly died by suicide in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana after a woman lecturer "insulted" him in front of his peers over the marks secured in an exam, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Kothapalli village of Gadwal mandal when the 18-year-old student of the government junior college hung himself in their house while his parents and elder brother were away.

Based on a complaint filed by the student's brother, police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the lecturer, they said, adding further investigation is on.

According to police, the class 12 student in a suicide note stated that the lecturer praised a girl student at the college premises on July 27, for outperforming him in the exams. The deceased, however, objected to praising the girl student, saying she had only secured one mark more than him.

Following the argument, the lecturer allegedly slapped him. The deceased, who was upset, took the extreme step, police said. In a suicide note, the student mentioned that he was taking the extreme step as the teacher reprimanded and slapped him, police said. The official further said these were only allegations which were being verified.