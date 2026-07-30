Telangana: Student Dies By Suicide After Lecturer 'Humiliates' Him Over Marks
Based on a complaint filed by the student's brother, police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the lecturer.
By PTI
Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: An intermediate second-year student allegedly died by suicide in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana after a woman lecturer "insulted" him in front of his peers over the marks secured in an exam, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday in Kothapalli village of Gadwal mandal when the 18-year-old student of the government junior college hung himself in their house while his parents and elder brother were away.
Based on a complaint filed by the student's brother, police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the lecturer, they said, adding further investigation is on.
According to police, the class 12 student in a suicide note stated that the lecturer praised a girl student at the college premises on July 27, for outperforming him in the exams. The deceased, however, objected to praising the girl student, saying she had only secured one mark more than him.
Following the argument, the lecturer allegedly slapped him. The deceased, who was upset, took the extreme step, police said. In a suicide note, the student mentioned that he was taking the extreme step as the teacher reprimanded and slapped him, police said. The official further said these were only allegations which were being verified.
In the Board of Intermediate first-year exams (results of which were announced earlier), the girl student had secured first rank in the college by scoring 435 marks out of 440, while the victim had got second rank with 434 marks in the BiPC (Biology) stream, police said.
During the argument, the student allegedly made a certain remark against the lecturer, following which she slapped him and took him to the principal, who counselled the victim, police said based on preliminary investigation.
The family members of the deceased student told media persons that he was a very bright student, who came second in the district. They further alleged that the boy died by suicide because of the insult and sought stern action against the lecturer.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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