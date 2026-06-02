Telangana Turns 12: President, PM Wish State On Formation Day; CM Pays Floral Tributes At Gun Park
Telangana was officially carved out of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, becoming the 29th state of India.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 9:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana is celebrating its 12th Formation Day today (Tuesday), signifying a journey that began with decades of agitation and culminated in the creation of India’s youngest state on June 2, 2014.
President Droupadi Murmu, in an X post on Tuesday morning, greeted the people of Telangana on the statehood day and said the state has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years.
"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," Murmu said.
Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his greetings to the people of the southern state. In a post on X this morning, he said the people of Telangana are "known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise".
"The State is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination. The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State," the Prime Minister said.
తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు.తెలంగాణ ప్రజలు తమ సృజనాత్మకతకు, వ్యాపార దృక్పథానికి ప్రసిద్ధులు. ఈ రాష్ట్రం ధైర్యానికి, సంకల్పానికి,పోరాట స్ఫూర్తికి ప్రతీకగా నిలిచిన గొప్ప చరిత్ర, వైభవోపేతమైన సంస్కృతిని కలిగి ఉంది.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2026
వికసిత భారత్…
Telangana was officially carved out of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, becoming the 29th state of the Indian Union after nearly 57 years of struggle.
The movement gained fresh momentum in 2001 under Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who formed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) and led relentless campaigns for separate statehood. KCR eventually became the first Chief Minister of the newly formed state, assuming office on 2 June 2014, the exact day the region was officially separated from Andhra Pradesh.
Lauding his contribution, BRS, in an X post in Telugu on Monday, said, "Telangana means KCR.. KCR means Telangana".
14 ఏళ్ల కేసీఆర్ ఉద్యమ పోరాటం— BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 2, 2026
దగాపడ్డ నేలకు విముక్తి ✊
10 ఏళ్ల కేసీఆర్ పాలన
తెలంగాణ గతిని మార్చిన ప్రగతి యుగం 🌾🌾
ఆయన పోరాటం అద్వితీయం..
ఆయన పాలన ఆదరణీయం..!
తెలంగాణ అంటే కేసీఆర్..
కేసీఆర్ అంటే తెలంగాణ అనేలా
రాష్ట్రాన్ని దేశానికే రోల్ మోడల్గా తీర్చిదిద్దిన మహానేత కేసీఆర్ ✊… pic.twitter.com/l8FzVvYoQ8
అసమానతలు, అవమానాలు, అణిచివేతల నుండి తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు విముక్తి లభించిన రోజు జూన్ 2.— KTR (@KTRBRS) June 2, 2026
అమరవీరుల త్యాగానికి, తెలంగాణలోని సబ్బండ వర్గాల ఆత్మగౌరవ పోరాటానికి ఫలితం దక్కి... 60 ఏళ్ల కల సాకారమైన శుభదినం జూన్ 2.
తెలంగాణ వచ్చుడో.. కేసీఆర్ సచ్చుడో అని నినదించి, తన ప్రాణాన్ని పణంగా పెట్టి,… pic.twitter.com/an1QsloykS
Revanth Reddy, the current Chief Minister of the Congress government, also wished the people of the state.
ప్రతి సంవత్సరం…— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 2, 2026
నిన్నటి త్యాగాలను స్మరిస్తూ…
రేపటి లక్ష్యాలను సమీక్షించుకునే…
భావోద్వేగ సందర్భం… జూన్ 2.
ప్రజలందరికీ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.#TelanganaFormationDay #Telangana#TelanganaRising #PrajaPalana pic.twitter.com/mkYfvfL3fT
He also participated in an event and hoisted the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.
Later, he also paid floral tributes to those who died during the movement for a separate Telangana state at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, often called Gun Park.
VIDEO | Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) pays floral tributes to martyrs on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day.#TelanganaNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6W2TC0LVAO
Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud, who was present at the Memorial, said the party was hoisting flags in various districts and various places to celebrate the day.
The demand for Telangana stemmed from perceived disparities in resource allocation, employment opportunities, and water rights, along with concerns about preserving the region’s distinct cultural identity.
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