ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Turns 12: President, PM Wish State On Formation Day; CM Pays Floral Tributes At Gun Park

Hyderabad: Telangana is celebrating its 12th Formation Day today (Tuesday), signifying a journey that began with decades of agitation and culminated in the creation of India’s youngest state on June 2, 2014.

President Droupadi Murmu, in an X post on Tuesday morning, greeted the people of Telangana on the statehood day and said the state has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his greetings to the people of the southern state. In a post on X this morning, he said the people of Telangana are "known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise".