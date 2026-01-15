ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Speaker Gives Clean Chit to Two More MLAs in BRS Disqualification Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has given a clean chit to two more MLAs in the complaint filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The BRS had alleged that their party legislators had joined the Congress. The Speaker clarified that Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kale Yadiah are still members of the BRS, stating that there was no clear evidence to suggest that the two had changed parties. He dismissed the petitions seeking their disqualification.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions regarding the disqualification of these MLAs tomorrow. In this context, the Speaker announced his verdict in advance.

The BRS had initially filed complaints seeking the disqualification of 10 MLAs. Speaker Gaddam Prasad had already given a clean chit to five MLAs: Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, T. Prakash Goud, and Arekapudi Gandhi.

The Speaker delivered his decision after examining the complaints and evidence on record, and after giving all concerned parties an opportunity to present their arguments in accordance with the principles of natural justice. Acting as the Chairman of the Tribunal under Paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule and in line with the Telangana Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, he issued the judgment.

Today, two more MLAs, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kale Yadiah, received a clean chit. The judgment for Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay, whose inquiry has been completed, has been reserved. The inquiries into the disqualification petitions of Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari are still ongoing.