Telangana Speaker Gives Clean Chit to Two More MLAs in BRS Disqualification Case
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions regarding the disqualification of these MLAs tomorrow. In this context, the Speaker announced his verdict in advance.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has given a clean chit to two more MLAs in the complaint filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The BRS had alleged that their party legislators had joined the Congress. The Speaker clarified that Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kale Yadiah are still members of the BRS, stating that there was no clear evidence to suggest that the two had changed parties. He dismissed the petitions seeking their disqualification.
The BRS had initially filed complaints seeking the disqualification of 10 MLAs. Speaker Gaddam Prasad had already given a clean chit to five MLAs: Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, T. Prakash Goud, and Arekapudi Gandhi.
The Speaker delivered his decision after examining the complaints and evidence on record, and after giving all concerned parties an opportunity to present their arguments in accordance with the principles of natural justice. Acting as the Chairman of the Tribunal under Paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule and in line with the Telangana Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, he issued the judgment.
Today, two more MLAs, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kale Yadiah, received a clean chit. The judgment for Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay, whose inquiry has been completed, has been reserved. The inquiries into the disqualification petitions of Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari are still ongoing.
After months of delay, MLA Kadiyam Srihari submitted his written reply to the Speaker. Currently, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender remains the only legislator who has not responded to the notices.
What was the complaint about?
The complaints were filed by BRS MLAs Jagadish Reddy, Chinta Prabhakar, Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay, KP Vivekananda, Padi Kaushik Reddy, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. They alleged that the following 10 MLAs, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Gadwal), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), M. Sanjay (Jagtial), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), Kale Yadiah (Chevella), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), and Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar) had joined the Congress and sought their disqualification under the anti-defection law.
The MLAs, in their explanations to the Speaker, maintained that they had not switched parties and were continuing as BRS legislators. They stated that their meetings with the Chief Minister were part of constituency development work, and although the CM felicitated them, they did not wear the party scarf during the event.
Earlier, the BRS had approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the Speaker was delaying his decision on these complaints. The Court had granted the Speaker three months, followed by an additional four weeks, to decide on the defection petitions. Acting on this, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, after consultations with legal experts and the Advocate General, issued notices to the 10 legislators.
