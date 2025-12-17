ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Speaker Dismisses Disqualification Petitions Against Five MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against five MLAs of the state.

Speaker Prasad Kumar said the petitioners failed to prove that the MLAs had switched to the Congress. He clarified that they are technically still in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and dismissed the disqualification petitions against Arikepudi Gandhi, Mahipal Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, and Prakash Goud.

BRS leaders had filed disqualification petitions against a total of 10 MLAs and inquiry has been completed for eight of them. The Supreme Court will hear the BRS' petition again on December 19, seeking directions for the Speaker to make a quick decision on the disqualification petitions, including that of Kadiyam Srihari.

Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who completed the inquiry for eight MLAs, delivered the verdict for five of them on Wednesday. The verdict regarding Kale Yadaiah, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and Sanjay Kumar will be pronounced on Thursday. On the other hand, the inquiry on the petition filed against Danam Nagender is yet to be completed.

The MLAs facing allegations of switching parties include Danam Nagender from Khairatabad, Kadiyam Srihari from Station Ghanpur, Tellam Venkat Rao from Bhadrachalam, T Prakash Goud from Rajendranagar, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy from Banswada, Kale Yadaiah from Chevella, Dr Sanjay Kumar from Jagtial, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy from Gadwal, Arekapudi Gandhi from Serilingampally, and G Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru.

BRS leaders had filed a complaint with the Speaker seeking the disqualification of the legislators. Later, the leaders approached the High Court alleging that the Speaker had not responded to the complaint and taken action on time. The High Court directed the Speaker to conduct an inquiry into the MLAs against whom the BRS leaders had filed complaints. Dissatisfied with this order, the BRS leaders appealed to the Supreme Court.