Telangana Speaker Dismisses Disqualification Petitions Against Five MLAs
Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar said the petitioners failed to prove that the legislators had switched to Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against five MLAs of the state.
Speaker Prasad Kumar said the petitioners failed to prove that the MLAs had switched to the Congress. He clarified that they are technically still in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and dismissed the disqualification petitions against Arikepudi Gandhi, Mahipal Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, and Prakash Goud.
BRS leaders had filed disqualification petitions against a total of 10 MLAs and inquiry has been completed for eight of them. The Supreme Court will hear the BRS' petition again on December 19, seeking directions for the Speaker to make a quick decision on the disqualification petitions, including that of Kadiyam Srihari.
Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who completed the inquiry for eight MLAs, delivered the verdict for five of them on Wednesday. The verdict regarding Kale Yadaiah, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and Sanjay Kumar will be pronounced on Thursday. On the other hand, the inquiry on the petition filed against Danam Nagender is yet to be completed.
The MLAs facing allegations of switching parties include Danam Nagender from Khairatabad, Kadiyam Srihari from Station Ghanpur, Tellam Venkat Rao from Bhadrachalam, T Prakash Goud from Rajendranagar, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy from Banswada, Kale Yadaiah from Chevella, Dr Sanjay Kumar from Jagtial, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy from Gadwal, Arekapudi Gandhi from Serilingampally, and G Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru.
BRS leaders had filed a complaint with the Speaker seeking the disqualification of the legislators. Later, the leaders approached the High Court alleging that the Speaker had not responded to the complaint and taken action on time. The High Court directed the Speaker to conduct an inquiry into the MLAs against whom the BRS leaders had filed complaints. Dissatisfied with this order, the BRS leaders appealed to the Supreme Court.
After conducting a hearing, the Supreme Court, on July 31, ordered the Speaker to resolve the complaints against the 10 MLAs within three months. Following this, Prasad Kumar expedited the inquiry into the complaints filed by the BRS leaders.
In November, the Supreme Court once again expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure to complete the inquiry within the stipulated three-month period. Stating that it considered this as contempt of court, the apex court made it clear that a decision must be taken quickly.
It also warned the Speaker that he would face serious consequences otherwise. The Speaker's office requested the Supreme Court for another two months to complete the inquiry against the eight MLAs who had received and responded to the notices.
The cross-examination of the eight MLAs has already been completed. While the Speaker has reserved his decision regarding the MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, despite being issued notices twice, requested more time without providing an explanation. These eight MLAs, facing allegations, clarified in their submissions that they had not changed parties.
The MLAs explained to the Speaker that they are still technically in the BRS and have not officially joined the Congress. They stated that they met with the Chief Minister only for issues pertaining to development in their constituencies.
