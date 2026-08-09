ETV Bharat / state

Telangana SIR: Owaisi Claims BLOs Not Accepting Enumeration Forms On Aug 9-10, Seeks ECI Intervention

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to urgently look into complaints that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were allegedly refusing to accept enumeration forms on August 9 and 10, citing public holidays.

Owaisi raised the matter in a social media post, tagging the official handles of the ECI and GHMC Commissioner.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "Since yesterday, we have received too many complaints from people at our SIR Guidance Desk that BLOs have clearly told them that they won't be taking Enumeration forms on 9th (Bonalu) and 10th (Rangam - public holiday)."

The Hyderabad MP claimed that several people had approached the guidance desk in a state of concern after being allegedly informed that their forms would not be accepted on the two days. "Many people were seen panicking at the Desk," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi further said that, according to the Election Commission, people have time until August 10 to submit their enumeration forms. He urged the authorities to address the issue and ensure that eligible people are not deprived of the opportunity to complete the process within the stipulated deadline.

"Kindly look into this, Sir, because as per EC, people do have time till 10th August, on which these BLOs are not willing to work citing holidays," he said.