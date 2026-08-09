Telangana SIR: Owaisi Claims BLOs Not Accepting Enumeration Forms On Aug 9-10, Seeks ECI Intervention
The AIMIM chief urged authorities to ensure that eligible people are not deprived of the opportunity to complete the process within the stipulated deadline.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to urgently look into complaints that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were allegedly refusing to accept enumeration forms on August 9 and 10, citing public holidays.
Owaisi raised the matter in a social media post, tagging the official handles of the ECI and GHMC Commissioner.
In a post on X, Owaisi said, "Since yesterday, we have received too many complaints from people at our SIR Guidance Desk that BLOs have clearly told them that they won't be taking Enumeration forms on 9th (Bonalu) and 10th (Rangam - public holiday)."
The Hyderabad MP claimed that several people had approached the guidance desk in a state of concern after being allegedly informed that their forms would not be accepted on the two days. "Many people were seen panicking at the Desk," the AIMIM chief said.
Owaisi further said that, according to the Election Commission, people have time until August 10 to submit their enumeration forms. He urged the authorities to address the issue and ensure that eligible people are not deprived of the opportunity to complete the process within the stipulated deadline.
"Kindly look into this, Sir, because as per EC, people do have time till 10th August, on which these BLOs are not willing to work citing holidays," he said.
The development comes amid the ongoing electoral exercise in which BLOs are involved in distributing and collecting enumeration forms and assisting voters with the required formalities.
Earlier on Sunday, BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said party workers were working across Telangana to assist eligible voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged them to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts to include ineligible names in the voter lists.
Rao made the remarks while addressing an SIR workshop for BJP workers in Hyderabad as the second phase of the electoral roll revision exercise commenced in Telangana. In a post on X, Rao said BJP workers were going door to door to ensure that every eligible voter was included in the electoral rolls.
"As the second phase of the SIR process begins in Telangana, I had the opportunity to address an SIR workshop for our hardworking BJP karyakartas in Hyderabad," he said. Rao alleged that the BRS, Congress and AIMIM were attempting to facilitate the inclusion of illegal immigrants in the SIR exercise to protect their respective vote banks.
"There is an urgent need to remain vigilant, as the BRS, Congress and AIMIM, for protection of their vote-bank, are determined to facilitate backdoor entry for illegals in the SIR process," he said.
He also raised concerns over the issuance of Family Register Certificates, alleging that the process could be used to legitimise people he termed "illegal elements." "The issuance of Family Register Certificates raises serious concerns and is a clear attempt to legitimise illegal elements," Rao added.
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