ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Shuffles 21 IPS Officers; Mahesh Bhagwat Appointed Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sajjanar Transferred

V C Sajjanar has been transferred as Hyderabad Police Commissioner and appointed as the DG of Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold the additional charge of Special Protection Force. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle of the police administration, transferring 21 IPS officers and appointing Mahesh Bhagwat as the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad.

V C Sajjanar, who was serving as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, has been transferred and appointed Director General (DG) of Fire and Disaster Response. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju issued the transfer and posting orders. As part of the reshuffle, Charu Sinha has been appointed DG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while S Chandra Shekhar Reddy will serve as Director of the ACB. Akun Sabharwal has been appointed Additional DG (Law and Order). Other key appointments include Anil Kumar as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Swati Lakra as DG of the Prisons Department and Soumya Mishra as DG of the Women Safety Wing.