Telangana Shuffles 21 IPS Officers; Mahesh Bhagwat Appointed Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sajjanar Transferred
As part of the reshuffle, Charu Sinha has been appointed DG ACB, while S Chandra Shekhar Reddy will serve as Director of the ACB.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle of the police administration, transferring 21 IPS officers and appointing Mahesh Bhagwat as the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad.
V C Sajjanar, who was serving as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, has been transferred and appointed Director General (DG) of Fire and Disaster Response. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).
State Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju issued the transfer and posting orders.
As part of the reshuffle, Charu Sinha has been appointed DG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while S Chandra Shekhar Reddy will serve as Director of the ACB. Akun Sabharwal has been appointed Additional DG (Law and Order).
Other key appointments include Anil Kumar as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Swati Lakra as DG of the Prisons Department and Soumya Mishra as DG of the Women Safety Wing.
The other transfers and postings are as follows:
- Vikram Singh Mann: DG, Greyhounds and OCTOPUS
- Stephen Ravindra: Director, Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS)
- Joel Davis: Joint Director (Road Safety), TG-TMARS
- Sri Baladevi: Deputy Director (Administration), TG-TMARS
- Kartikeya: IG, Multi-Zone 1
- K Narayana Naik: DIG, Zone 2
- G Chandana Deepti: DIG, Zone 7
- L S Chauhan: DIG (Coordination) and DIG, Zone 6
- K Ramesh Naidu: IG, Railways
- R Bhaskaran: DIG (Intelligence), with additional responsibilities
- V Aravinda Babu: DCP, Hyderabad City
The reshuffle is expected to bring changes across key policing, intelligence, law and order, traffic management and public safety wings in Telangana.
Also read
Telangana: Malkajgiri Police Crack Illicit Trade In Human Eggs, Suspect Involvement Of ART Centre Network
Telangana Readies Rules For 15% Pay-Cut Law On Parental Neglect As Complaints Pour In