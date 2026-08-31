ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Shocker | Nurse Raped And Killed In Ranga Reddy District

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old nurse who worked at the Prime Care Hospital in Tukkuguda, Ranga Reddy district, was killed by an intoxicated Sana Ullah Khan (40) on Friday night in her rented room.

He forced entry through a window after he had tried to open her locked door and initially tried to fulfil his desire to sexually assault her. After she resisted, he strangled her and fulfilled his desire, which the police said was influenced by pornographic films. A complaint was registered by the victim's nephew at Pahadishareef police station. The police have taken Khan into custody.

Stalked the nurse

Both the young nurse and the accused were migrant workers. The young woman, a native of Kothagudem district, had been working as a nurse for seven months. She resided in a room for hospital staff near in the neighbourhood. The accused, Khan, is from Bihar and had come to the city in search of work.

Police investigating the case said Khan initially worked as a bike mechanic in Uppal and had gone back to Bihar to be with his family. After returning, two months ago, he began living in a rented room in Tukkuguda and continued to work as a bike mechanic. He has a wife and a son back home.

Apart from his work, in his free time, Khan spent much of his time watching pornographic videos. When he first saw the nurse, he set his sights on her and began to stalk her. He would monitor every movement of hers. He attempted to enter her room multiple times, police said.

On Friday night, Khan saw the nurse go home. The police said he got highly intoxicated, and after midnight he seized an opportunity to fulfil his desire to sexually assault her. He first tried to push the door open; however, it was locked. He then climbed through the window and barged into her room. The young woman, who was asleep, woke up on hearing a noise. She screamed when she saw Khan towering above her. He covered her mouth immediately and attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he strangled her and proceeded to fulfil his perverted sexual desire while she was unconscious and struggling to breathe. The young lady died after the sexual assault and was unable to breathe due to the strangulation. Realising she had died, Khan fled the scene.

No response to calls

On Saturday, after the nurse failed to report for duty, the hospital staff called around 9:00 AM. After their calls went unanswered and the staff realised the nurse was not answering, they alerted the neighbours in the adjacent room. The neighbours alerted her aunt, who lived in Maheshwaram. Her aunt's son got worried after he too received no response to his numerous calls.