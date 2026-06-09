Telangana Shocker: 12-Yr-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Pushed Off 4th Floor Of Apartment; Manhunt On For Neighbour
The girl sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she remained unconscious for two days.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Khammam: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour and then thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment in Telangana's Khammam town, police said on Tuesday. The girl was seriously injured with fractured limbs, spine and ribs, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
The incident occurred on June 6 but came to light two days later after the girl regained her consciousness in the hospital and narrated her ordeal. Police have launched a probe based on a complaint filed by her parents.
According to Khammam 2nd Town Police, the girl had come to her grandparents' house last month during summer vacation. Her grandparents work as security caretakers at an apartment in Khammam. On June 6, the elderly couple found her lying in front of the apartment at night.
The girl, who was unconscious and seriously injured, was immediately taken to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. When she regained consciousness on the evening of June 8, the truth was revealed after her parents asked what had happened.
Ramana Murthy, Khammam Town ACP, said the accused, who is a resident of the same apartment, works as a driver. "The girl's health condition is stable. Search is underway for the accused."
As per the complainant, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted their daughter and then to destroy evidence, pushed her from the fourth floor of the apartment. Upon learning about the incident, the family members rushed the girl to a private hospital in Khammam, where she is undergoing treatment.
A case under POCSO Act has been registered against the accused after the girl's parents lodged a police complaint.
"Yesterday, we received a complaint of a 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted and pushed off the building. A preliminary case was registered. She will be presented before the magistrate and her statement will be recorded. The incident took place on June 6. The girl was unconscious for two days and regained consciousness last night. After she narrated the incident to her mother, the latter immediately came to the police station and filed a complaint. We have registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act and are investigating it. We will arrest the accused within 24 hours," ACP said.
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