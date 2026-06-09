ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Shocker: 12-Yr-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Pushed Off 4th Floor Of Apartment; Manhunt On For Neighbour

Khammam: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour and then thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment in Telangana's Khammam town, police said on Tuesday. The girl was seriously injured with fractured limbs, spine and ribs, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The incident occurred on June 6 but came to light two days later after the girl regained her consciousness in the hospital and narrated her ordeal. Police have launched a probe based on a complaint filed by her parents.

According to Khammam 2nd Town Police, the girl had come to her grandparents' house last month during summer vacation. Her grandparents work as security caretakers at an apartment in Khammam. On June 6, the elderly couple found her lying in front of the apartment at night.

The girl, who was unconscious and seriously injured, was immediately taken to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. When she regained consciousness on the evening of June 8, the truth was revealed after her parents asked what had happened.