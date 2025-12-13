Telangana Shivers As Cold Wave Intensifies; Record Low Of 5.8°C In Sangareddy
Hyderabad: Telangana continues to reel under an intense cold wave, with night temperatures plummeting across several districts. From Thursday night to Friday morning, minimum temperatures below 10°C were recorded in as many as 28 districts.
Kohir mandal in Sangareddy district reported the state’s lowest temperature at 5.8°C, breaking a decade-old record for December 12.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first time in recent years that such cold conditions have been observed across so many districts during the second week of December.
Officials added that cold wave conditions were especially severe in parts of Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for several of these districts, warning that cold wave conditions are likely to persist at isolated pockets over the next few days.
IMD issued an orange alert for 20 districts on Saturday, 13 on Sunday, and 12 on Monday, as temperatures are expected to drop below 9.2°C in several regions.
Record-breaking chill across the state
Hyderabad also experienced a sharp fall in temperature, recording 10.8°C, nearly 5°C below normal.
Hanumakonda registered 8.5°C, down by 7.4°C from the seasonal average.
In Adilabad and Medak, temperatures were 5.6°C and 6.5°C below normal, respectively.
The IMD attributed the current cold spell to a shift in wind patterns. A well-marked low-pressure system over North Tamil Nadu weakened earlier this month, leading to the predominance of north-easterly winds over Telangana since December 8. These winds, coupled with clear skies, are driving the sharp nighttime cooling.
Life under the cold wave
The biting cold has disrupted normal life, especially in open areas and suburbs where icy winds have intensified the chill. Dense fog blanketed many districts on Friday morning, drastically reducing visibility and slowing down traffic on highways.
Residents are struggling to cope with the sudden drop in temperatures. Health issues such as cracked skin, dry throats, and watery eyes have become common, particularly among children and the elderly.
The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions as temperatures are likely to remain low until early next week.
