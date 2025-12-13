ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Shivers As Cold Wave Intensifies; Record Low Of 5.8°C In Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to reel under an intense cold wave, with night temperatures plummeting across several districts. From Thursday night to Friday morning, minimum temperatures below 10°C were recorded in as many as 28 districts.

Kohir mandal in Sangareddy district reported the state’s lowest temperature at 5.8°C, breaking a decade-old record for December 12.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first time in recent years that such cold conditions have been observed across so many districts during the second week of December.

Officials added that cold wave conditions were especially severe in parts of Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for several of these districts, warning that cold wave conditions are likely to persist at isolated pockets over the next few days.

IMD issued an orange alert for 20 districts on Saturday, 13 on Sunday, and 12 on Monday, as temperatures are expected to drop below 9.2°C in several regions.

Record-breaking chill across the state

Hyderabad also experienced a sharp fall in temperature, recording 10.8°C, nearly 5°C below normal.