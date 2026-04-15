ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Sees Record Surge In Engineering Exports: Central Govt Report

Hyderabad: Telangana, long known for its strong pharmaceutical exports, is now emerging as a major player in engineering exports, according to a recent Central Government report. Data from the National Import-Export Record for Annual Analysis of Trade portal shows that the state has recorded remarkable growth in this sector over the past two years.

Between 2023-24 and 2024-25, Telangana registered the highest growth rate in engineering exports in the country at 117.9 per cent, securing the fourth position nationwide. The state's exports of engineering goods, including aircraft components, defence equipment, and industrial machinery, have increased significantly.

Exports that stood at $1,827 million in 2022-23 are projected to reach $7,536 million by 2024-25. This marks nearly a fourfold increase in just two years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 103 per cent. In comparison, the average growth rate among southern states during the same period was only about 10 per cent, making Telangana's performance particularly noteworthy.

Engineering goods now account for 38.44 per cent of the state's total exports, indicating a major shift in its export profile. Officials and industry experts attribute this rapid growth mainly to the expansion of aerospace and defence manufacturing in the state.