ETV Bharat / state

Telangana RTC Strike: Talks Successful As Govt Accedes To Employees' Demands After Driver's Death

Hyderabad: Talks between employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) who were on strike and the state government concluded successfully late Friday as the government agreed to the key demands of the workmen, hours after a driver who had attempted suicide a day earlier succumbed to injuries.

Following a day-long marathon of talks between the leaders of the employees' Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the cabinet sub-committee, the government announced after midnight that it acceded to the demands, including a merger of RTC with the government, 11 per cent pay revision and elections to the employees' unions.

A committee comprising officials and employee leaders would be appointed over the merger of RTC with the government, it said. The RTC management has also agreed to address the remaining issues as well, an official release said.

The employees would call off their strike and the RTC buses would hit the roads shortly, it said. The employees had been on an indefinite strike since April 22 over a series of demands, including the merger of RTC with the government.

Earlier in the day, a driver of the RTC, who attempted suicide on April 23 during the strike, died at a hospital here in the early hours of Friday. Shankar Goud, a 55-year-old driver, set himself ablaze by pouring petrol at Narsampet in Warangal district when the employees were staging a protest on Thursday in support of their demands.

Goud suffered serious burns, was initially admitted to a state-run hospital in Warangal, and later shifted to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. "He succumbed (to injuries) at about 1.30 am on Friday," a senior official said.

The driver’s body was taken to his relative’s village, Muttojipet in Warangal district, for funeral rites.