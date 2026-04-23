ETV Bharat / state

Telangana RTC Strike Enters Day 2, Commuters Struggle As Services Remain Halted

Hyderabad: The strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) intensified on its second day on Thursday, bringing bus services in the state to a near standstill, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The protest is led by the RTC Joint Action Committee, demanding resolution of long-pending grievances.

In Hyderabad, the situation turned difficult as major bus terminals like Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) remained largely deserted with no RTC buses departing since morning. Several passengers, unaware of the strike, reached the stations only to face long waits and uncertainty.

With RTC services halted, authorities have pressed hired buses into service in some routes in Hyderabad and other districts. However, these arrangements have fallen short of meeting the usual demand.

Meanwhile, buses from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, continue limited operations from MGBS, offering slight relief to inter-state travellers. In fact, government employees, private staff, students and daily wage workers are bearing the brunt of the disruption.