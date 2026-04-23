Telangana RTC Strike Enters Day 2, Commuters Struggle As Services Remain Halted
Major bus terminals remain deserted with few RTC buses departing since Thursday morning.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) intensified on its second day on Thursday, bringing bus services in the state to a near standstill, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The protest is led by the RTC Joint Action Committee, demanding resolution of long-pending grievances.
In Hyderabad, the situation turned difficult as major bus terminals like Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) remained largely deserted with no RTC buses departing since morning. Several passengers, unaware of the strike, reached the stations only to face long waits and uncertainty.
With RTC services halted, authorities have pressed hired buses into service in some routes in Hyderabad and other districts. However, these arrangements have fallen short of meeting the usual demand.
Meanwhile, buses from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, continue limited operations from MGBS, offering slight relief to inter-state travellers. In fact, government employees, private staff, students and daily wage workers are bearing the brunt of the disruption.
With no reliable public transport, many are forced to depend on auto-rickshaws and cab services, where fares have surged sharply due to increased demand.
"I have been waiting here for over two hours, but there is no clarity on when buses will resume," said a commuter at MGBS, reflecting the frustration among passengers. Meanwhile, leaders of Joint Action Committee said the strike will continue until the government provides concrete assurances on their demands.
"We are left with no choice. Until our issues are addressed, the protest will go on," a union representative said. Amid rising tensions, police personnel have been deployed at RTC depots in districts to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.
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