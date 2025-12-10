ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Rising Summit Ends With Big Target Vision, Major MoUs

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, Actor Chiranjeevi and others during the summit. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Several national and international economists have said the Telangana Rising Vision Document, released this week, presents an ambitious but achievable roadmap for the state’s long-term growth. Their view was measured: the goals are large, but not implausible, and the document reflects a degree of public participation that is unusual for such exercises.

The comments came on Tuesday night after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the document at the closing ceremony of the two-day Telangana Rising–2047 global summit. The event, held on December 8 and 9, was aimed at outlining how Telangana intends to move toward a trillion-dollar economy by the mid-2030s and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. The summit ended with a drone show, but the focus throughout the day remained on policy discussions and investment announcements.

Alongside the Chief Minister, the closing session featured industrialist Anand Mahindra, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, academics, officials, and public figures, including actor Chiranjeevi. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan participated virtually.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Actor Chiranjeevi, Economist Duvvuri Subbarao, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra, among others at the unveiling of the vision document. (ETV Bharat)

Speakers broadly welcomed the state’s attempt to produce a forward-looking document with public inputs—officials say views from four lakh citizens were incorporated. A few of them pointed out areas that still require attention, especially more distributed development outside Hyderabad. The Chief Minister, in his response, said the government would prioritise reducing regional disparities and strengthening social welfare systems.

The Vision Document: Three Zones, Long Horizon

The 83-page Telangana Vision Document divides the state into three zones:

Core Urban Region, Peri-Urban Region, and Rural Agri Region, shortened within the report as Core, Pure, and Rare.

Each zone carries a separate development track, and the document lists major infrastructure projects: Bharat Future City, the Musi River revival plan, a proposed dry port, greenfield connectivity to Bandar Port, a regional ring rail, and potential high-speed corridors; as long-term enablers.

Apart from infrastructure, the report emphasises digital governance systems, education and research clusters, and targeted support for women, farmers, and youth. It also includes sections on health, skills, environmental sustainability, and river-corridor planning.