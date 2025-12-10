Telangana Rising Summit Ends With Big Target Vision, Major MoUs
The state released its 2047 roadmap, reporting Rs. 5.75 lakh crore in MoUs, with economists, industry leaders, and global institutions participating in the summit.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Several national and international economists have said the Telangana Rising Vision Document, released this week, presents an ambitious but achievable roadmap for the state’s long-term growth. Their view was measured: the goals are large, but not implausible, and the document reflects a degree of public participation that is unusual for such exercises.
The comments came on Tuesday night after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the document at the closing ceremony of the two-day Telangana Rising–2047 global summit. The event, held on December 8 and 9, was aimed at outlining how Telangana intends to move toward a trillion-dollar economy by the mid-2030s and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. The summit ended with a drone show, but the focus throughout the day remained on policy discussions and investment announcements.
Alongside the Chief Minister, the closing session featured industrialist Anand Mahindra, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, academics, officials, and public figures, including actor Chiranjeevi. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan participated virtually.
Speakers broadly welcomed the state’s attempt to produce a forward-looking document with public inputs—officials say views from four lakh citizens were incorporated. A few of them pointed out areas that still require attention, especially more distributed development outside Hyderabad. The Chief Minister, in his response, said the government would prioritise reducing regional disparities and strengthening social welfare systems.
The Vision Document: Three Zones, Long Horizon
The 83-page Telangana Vision Document divides the state into three zones:
Core Urban Region, Peri-Urban Region, and Rural Agri Region, shortened within the report as Core, Pure, and Rare.
Each zone carries a separate development track, and the document lists major infrastructure projects: Bharat Future City, the Musi River revival plan, a proposed dry port, greenfield connectivity to Bandar Port, a regional ring rail, and potential high-speed corridors; as long-term enablers.
Apart from infrastructure, the report emphasises digital governance systems, education and research clusters, and targeted support for women, farmers, and youth. It also includes sections on health, skills, environmental sustainability, and river-corridor planning.
Investment Announcements: ₹5.75 Lakh Crore in MoUs
The government reported that MoUs worth ₹5,75,000 crore were signed during the two-day summit. Day 1 accounted for the majority of announcements, while Day 2 added another ₹1.77 lakh crore. The MoUs span data centres, pharmaceuticals, tourism, food processing, infrastructure, hospitality, renewable energy, AI research, and manufacturing.
The largest commitments included:
- Infrakey DC Parks: ₹70,000 crore for a one-gigawatt AI-ready data park.
- AGP Group: ₹6,750 crore for a hyperscale DC campus and battery storage.
- Biological E: ₹3,500 crore for a CDMO facility.
- Aurobindo Pharma: ₹2,000 crore for generics, injectables, and biosimilars.
- Hetero Group: ₹1,800 crore for new pharma units.
- Vintage Coffee: ₹1,100 crore for a freeze-dried instant coffee unit.
- Bharat Biotech: ₹1,000 crore for a CRDMO centre.
- Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹500 crore to expand the Zaheerabad plant for electric tractors.
Tourism-related MoUs on Tuesday totalled ₹7,045 crore, with an estimated 10,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs, according to officials. Several companies also announced interest in IT, sports, forestry, and FMCG sectors.
A number of global firms, including Zurich Insurance, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Maximus from the US, and representatives from the Tony Blair Institute, held separate discussions with the Chief Minister on GCCs, research labs, and policy partnerships.
UAE–Africa Delegation and Sectoral Interactions
On the sidelines, the Chief Minister met delegations from the UAE and African nations, including members of the UAE royal family and advisers to African heads of government. He briefed them on ongoing projects such as Bharat Future City, tourism zones, and logistics corridors. Officials said exploratory discussions were held, though no major MoUs were announced in this segment.
Sports Infrastructure Announcements
One of the notable sectoral announcements came from GMR Sports Ventures, which proposed a ₹1,000-crore satellite sports city in Bharat Future City. The project is expected to include training centres, stadiums, and sports-science facilities.
Dream Valley Golf & Resorts committed another ₹1,000 crore, while India Extreme Adventure Activities announced plans for a ₹500-crore adventure and e-sports arena. Supercross India proposed a separate motor-racing investment.
The government also said Hyderabad would host a world-class women’s football academy, developed with FIFA and the AIFF. It will be the first of its kind in India and the second women-exclusive academy globally. The city is also lined up to host the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, the Asian Rowing Championship, and the Hyderabad International Chess Festival.