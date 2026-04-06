ETV Bharat / state

Telangana | Refrigerator Explosion Kills Two In Nirmal House Fire

Nirmal: At least two people were killed after a refrigerator allegedly exploded due to a short circuit. Police said that the accident occurred in Mahalaxmiwada, located on the outskirts of Bangalpet in Telangana's Nirmal district, late on Saturday night.

According to local residents, the deceased has been identified as Vijay (50), a resident of the Kalvagadda area in Nirmal town. He was working at a local petrol pump and is survived by his wife and two daughters. One of his daughters recently got married. Due to financial difficulties, Vijay had sold his own house and was living in a rented accommodation.

Police said that Vijay had taken a new two-bedroom house in Mahalaxmiwada and was in the process of shifting there with his family. Furniture and household items were being arranged, and the family was planning to move in within a couple of days. However, their plans were shattered when a sudden fire broke out in the house.