Telangana | Refrigerator Explosion Kills Two In Nirmal House Fire
A petrol pump worker and a woman died after a midnight house fire in Nirmal, caused by a refrigerator blast due to an electrical fault.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Nirmal: At least two people were killed after a refrigerator allegedly exploded due to a short circuit. Police said that the accident occurred in Mahalaxmiwada, located on the outskirts of Bangalpet in Telangana's Nirmal district, late on Saturday night.
According to local residents, the deceased has been identified as Vijay (50), a resident of the Kalvagadda area in Nirmal town. He was working at a local petrol pump and is survived by his wife and two daughters. One of his daughters recently got married. Due to financial difficulties, Vijay had sold his own house and was living in a rented accommodation.
Police said that Vijay had taken a new two-bedroom house in Mahalaxmiwada and was in the process of shifting there with his family. Furniture and household items were being arranged, and the family was planning to move in within a couple of days. However, their plans were shattered when a sudden fire broke out in the house.
Preliminary reports suggest that the refrigerator exploded due to an electrical short circuit. At the same time, the air from a running cooler is believed to have spread the flames quickly throughout the house. Vijay, who was asleep at the time, and another unidentified woman present in the house suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness.
Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, but both victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Vijay's wife and daughter were not present at the house. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police said that efforts are underway to identify the second victim. Authorities are examining Vijay's phone records to gather more information.
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