ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Records Over 3.77 Crore Traffic Violations Since 2024, Police Warn Of Road Safety Risks

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 3,77,65,997 traffic violations from the beginning of 2024 to August 15, 2026, with offences such as riding without a helmet, wrong-way driving, speeding, drunk driving and using mobile phones while driving continuing to pose serious risks on the roads.

According to the information provided by the state police and transport department, negligent driving claims an average of 7,500 lives every year in Telangana, while more than 32,000 people sustain injuries. Of those affected, 48 per cent are drivers themselves, while the remaining 52 per cent are victims of other people’s negligence despite not being at fault.

Riding without a helmet accounts for nearly 65 per cent of all recorded traffic violations. Despite the risk of fatal head injuries in road accidents, many motorists continue to ride without helmets.

Wrong-way driving is another major concern, with more than 42.10 lakh violations recorded. Motorists often drive against the flow of traffic to save time or distance, putting themselves and other road users at risk.

Speeding has resulted in more than 25.28 lakh cases being registered. Higher speeds make it harder for drivers to control or stop their vehicles in time, increasing the risk of serious accidents and deaths.

Drunk driving remains a concern, with more than 8.93 lakh cases recorded. Alcohol affects a driver’s judgement, reaction time and control over the vehicle, increasing the likelihood of accidents.