Telangana Records Over 3.77 Crore Traffic Violations Since 2024, Police Warn Of Road Safety Risks
Telangana recorded over 3.77 crore traffic violations from 2024 to August 15, 2026, while road accidents claim around 7,500 lives annually in the state.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 3,77,65,997 traffic violations from the beginning of 2024 to August 15, 2026, with offences such as riding without a helmet, wrong-way driving, speeding, drunk driving and using mobile phones while driving continuing to pose serious risks on the roads.
According to the information provided by the state police and transport department, negligent driving claims an average of 7,500 lives every year in Telangana, while more than 32,000 people sustain injuries. Of those affected, 48 per cent are drivers themselves, while the remaining 52 per cent are victims of other people’s negligence despite not being at fault.
Riding without a helmet accounts for nearly 65 per cent of all recorded traffic violations. Despite the risk of fatal head injuries in road accidents, many motorists continue to ride without helmets.
Wrong-way driving is another major concern, with more than 42.10 lakh violations recorded. Motorists often drive against the flow of traffic to save time or distance, putting themselves and other road users at risk.
Speeding has resulted in more than 25.28 lakh cases being registered. Higher speeds make it harder for drivers to control or stop their vehicles in time, increasing the risk of serious accidents and deaths.
Drunk driving remains a concern, with more than 8.93 lakh cases recorded. Alcohol affects a driver’s judgement, reaction time and control over the vehicle, increasing the likelihood of accidents.
The use of mobile phones while driving has also contributed to unsafe road behaviour, with more than 7.25 lakh cases recorded. Even a brief distraction can prevent drivers from noticing hazards in time and lead to accidents.
Paying a fine for a traffic violation does not undo the consequences of a road accident. Children may also lose their parents in accidents caused by negligent driving.
One person's carelessness can put the lives of others at risk, even when they have followed traffic rules. The police have warned against allowing minors to drive, saying it endangers both the young drivers and other people on the road.
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