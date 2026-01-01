Telangana Records Liquor Sales Worth Rs 1,000 Crore In Three Days
The New Year celebrations gave a significant boost to the state coffers, as excise department sources say the collection was higher than in the past.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: While welcoming the New Year, liquor enthusiasts went all out, getting heavily drunk, as attested by massive sales in several parts of Telangana on December 31. Excise department statistics reveal that liquor worth Rs 1,000 crore was sold in the last three days alone, including 8.30 lakh cases of liquor and 7.78 lakh cases of beer.
In six days alone, liquor worth a staggering Rs. 1,350 crore was consumed in the state. Liquor sales increased this year compared to last year. On the last day of 2023, sales worth Rs 736 crore were recorded. In some places, incidents of tipsy revellers being caught by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol were reported.
The New Year gave a significant boost to the state coffers. Liquor sales were brisk at wine shops on the occasion of the New Year. Excise department sources say liquor sales were higher than in the past, and they doubled in several places. Official figures reveal that in December alone last year, liquor worth Rs. 3,805 crore, comprising 38.07 lakh cases of liquor and 45.09 lakh cases of beer, was sold.
2,731 Drunk Driving Cases Registered
Police conducted a special drunk driving campaign across Hyderabad, and inspections were carried out in various areas under the three commissionerates, resulting in 2,731 cases being registered. It includes 1,198 drunk driving cases in the Hyderabad Commissionerate, 928 in Cyberabad and 605 in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.
To curb drug use during the New Year celebrations, the Eagle Force, police, and excise department jointly conducted special inspections. About 15 Eagle Force teams and eight Excise teams targeted pubs and resorts.
Unlike in the past, where arrests were based solely on suspicion, this time the police used advanced urine and saliva drug testing kits to apprehend suspects with scientific evidence. These kits provide accurate results in a short time, indicating whether or not a person has consumed drugs. As part of these inspections, officials conducted drug tests on 51 people in pubs and resorts, which confirmed that four DJ operators had consumed drugs.
During searches conducted by SOT police at the Golden Temple in Narsingi, a person who had consumed drugs was apprehended with seven grams of cocaine, which is suspected to have been supplied from Goa to Hyderabad.
During checks at major intersections, 38 people and one driver tested positive for drug use. Officials have clarified that legal action will be taken against those who flouted the rules and that neither those who supply drugs nor those who consume them will be spared.
During checks conducted near JNTU in Kukatpally, police registered cases against 50 people and seized two-wheelers and cars. In Pragathi Nagar, 28 two-wheelers and 18 cars were seized.
