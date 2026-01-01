ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Records Liquor Sales Worth Rs 1,000 Crore In Three Days

Hyderabad: While welcoming the New Year, liquor enthusiasts went all out, getting heavily drunk, as attested by massive sales in several parts of Telangana on December 31. Excise department statistics reveal that liquor worth Rs 1,000 crore was sold in the last three days alone, including 8.30 lakh cases of liquor and 7.78 lakh cases of beer.

In six days alone, liquor worth a staggering Rs. 1,350 crore was consumed in the state. Liquor sales increased this year compared to last year. On the last day of 2023, sales worth Rs 736 crore were recorded. In some places, incidents of tipsy revellers being caught by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol were reported.

The New Year gave a significant boost to the state coffers. Liquor sales were brisk at wine shops on the occasion of the New Year. Excise department sources say liquor sales were higher than in the past, and they doubled in several places. Official figures reveal that in December alone last year, liquor worth Rs. 3,805 crore, comprising 38.07 lakh cases of liquor and 45.09 lakh cases of beer, was sold.

2,731 Drunk Driving Cases Registered

Police conducted a special drunk driving campaign across Hyderabad, and inspections were carried out in various areas under the three commissionerates, resulting in 2,731 cases being registered. It includes 1,198 drunk driving cases in the Hyderabad Commissionerate, 928 in Cyberabad and 605 in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.