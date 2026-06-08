ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Records Highest Paddy Cultivation During Rabi In Country

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the country's leading state in paddy cultivation and grain procurement during the 2025-26 Yasangi (Rabi) season.

According to a report by the state planning department, paddy cultivation during the rabi season covered an impressive 59.90 lakh acres across Telangana. This area is significantly higher than that recorded in other major paddy-growing states, including Tamil Nadu with 30.76 lakh acres and Andhra Pradesh with 17.29 lakh acres. Telangana alone accounts for more than half of the country's total paddy cultivation area during the Rabi season.

However, Uttar Pradesh maintains the top position in total paddy cultivation area when combining both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Telangana comes next to UP.

The state's performance has been equally impressive in grain procurement. By Saturday, procurement agencies had purchased 72.30 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers. With procurement operations expected to continue for another week, officials hope to surpass the 75 lakh tonnes mark. Notably, the combined grain procurement of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remains below 40 lakh tonnes.