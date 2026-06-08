Telangana Records Highest Paddy Cultivation During Rabi In Country
According to a report by the state planning department, paddy cultivation during the rabi season covered an impressive 59.90 lakh acres across Telangana.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the country's leading state in paddy cultivation and grain procurement during the 2025-26 Yasangi (Rabi) season.
According to a report by the state planning department, paddy cultivation during the rabi season covered an impressive 59.90 lakh acres across Telangana. This area is significantly higher than that recorded in other major paddy-growing states, including Tamil Nadu with 30.76 lakh acres and Andhra Pradesh with 17.29 lakh acres. Telangana alone accounts for more than half of the country's total paddy cultivation area during the Rabi season.
However, Uttar Pradesh maintains the top position in total paddy cultivation area when combining both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Telangana comes next to UP.
The state's performance has been equally impressive in grain procurement. By Saturday, procurement agencies had purchased 72.30 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers. With procurement operations expected to continue for another week, officials hope to surpass the 75 lakh tonnes mark. Notably, the combined grain procurement of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remains below 40 lakh tonnes.
Agriculture experts point out that paddy cultivation during the Rabi season is generally lower in most states due to limited water availability. Telangana, however, has managed to sustain large-scale cultivation and achieve high productivity levels through a combination of factors. "These achievements reflect the impact of assured irrigation, uninterrupted free power supply to farmers, incentives for fine-grain varieties, implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, and an efficient procurement mechanism," an agriculture department official said.
Data from the state government show that Telangana's total paddy cultivation area across both agricultural seasons stands at 129.80 lakh acres, including 69.90 lakh acres during Vanakalam (Kharif) and 59.90 lakh acres during Yasangi (Rabi).
According to Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation officials, the combined paddy production from both seasons is estimated at around 282 lakh tonnes. "Telangana's agricultural growth results from sustained investments in irrigation infrastructure and farmer welfare initiatives. The state's performance has set a benchmark for paddy cultivation in India," officials noted.
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