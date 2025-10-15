Telangana Readies Vision Plan For 2047 To Lead In Development, Welfare
The survey will remain open for public participation till October 25, and the Chief Secretary has instructed offices to display the link and QR code.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The state government is preparing a long-term development roadmap titled 'Telangana Rising Vision-2047' to become a leader in development and welfare fronts over the next two decades. The document is being drafted in line with the aspirations of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
A citizen survey has been launched to ensure that the vision reflects the voices and priorities of the people. For this purpose, the government issued a circular on Tuesday, asking all citizens and government employees to participate and provide advice and suggestions.
The survey will remain open for public participation till October 25. As per the instructions of Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, government offices must prominently display the survey link and QR code, and a wide awareness campaign should be conducted to encourage participation.
For the survey, participants are encouraged to share their ideas and suggestions on how they envision Telangana by 2047.
The survey focuses on multiple sectors, like:
- Economic Growth: Targeting $3 trillion by 2047; courses and incentives to promote job creation and entrepreneurship.
- Agro-allied Sectors: Introducing innovations and modernisation.
- Industrial Development: Implementation of reforms to boost the sector.
- Healthcare: Expansion of Mandalaniko Hospitals, mobile health vehicles, telemedicine, sanitation, affordable medicines, and health insurance.
- Education and Skills: Skill-based courses in AI, robotics, ITI, and the establishment of international-level universities.
- Civic Services: Action plan to consolidate services under a single portal.
- Local Governance: Strengthening local institutions with funds and powers; development of surrounding areas.
- Employment: Creation of jobs in rural areas and advanced services in tribal and remote regions.
- Science and Innovation: Development in agriculture, pharma, biotechnology, space, and defence sectors.
The government aims for inclusive, sustainable, and forward-looking development, ensuring that the state achieves its full potential by 2047.
