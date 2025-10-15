ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Readies Vision Plan For 2047 To Lead In Development, Welfare

he document is being drafted in line with the aspirations of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The state government is preparing a long-term development roadmap titled 'Telangana Rising Vision-2047' to become a leader in development and welfare fronts over the next two decades. The document is being drafted in line with the aspirations of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

A citizen survey has been launched to ensure that the vision reflects the voices and priorities of the people. For this purpose, the government issued a circular on Tuesday, asking all citizens and government employees to participate and provide advice and suggestions.

The survey will remain open for public participation till October 25. As per the instructions of Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, government offices must prominently display the survey link and QR code, and a wide awareness campaign should be conducted to encourage participation.