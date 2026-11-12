ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Readies Rules For 15% Pay-Cut Law On Parental Neglect As Complaints Pour In

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to implement the much-awaited law that allows salary deductions from government employees who neglect their elderly parents.

The Department for the Welfare of the Elderly has already prepared rules under which 15 per cent of an employee’s monthly salary, or a maximum of Rs 10,000, will be transferred directly to their parents' bank account as financial support.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

However, the drafted guidelines for implementing the legislation await final approval by the government. Officials said the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens & Transgender Persons drafted the rules, and they will come into force only after receiving final clearance.

The law, titled the Telangana Employees’ Accountability and Parental Support (TEAMPS) Act, 2026, aims to ensure that government employees fulfil their financial responsibilities towards their elderly parents.

Under the Act, parents can lodge complaints against their sons, daughters or adopted children working in government departments if they fail to provide adequate financial support.

Five complaints received so far

Officials told ETV Bharat that five complaints have been received under the new Act so far. Three complaints are from Hyderabad, while Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts have reported one each.

"Parents who are neglected or denied adequate financial support by their government-employed children can approach a special authority headed by the District Collector. Complaints may be submitted either online or in person at the authority's office," they said.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Applicants also need to establish their financial dependency, that they do not have sufficient income to meet their basic living expenses. "They are also required to submit details of their monthly income from other sources and the financial assistance, if any, received from their employed children," officials said.

Process of complaint under new law

After receiving a complaint, the district authority has to examine the application and issue an acknowledgement. After verification of documents, a notice will be sent to the concerned employee within 10 days.

The employee will receive copies of the complaint and the evidence submitted by the parents. Subsequently, he or she will be summoned for an inquiry and allowed to explain their position.

"If the employee fails to respond within the prescribed period or does not attend the inquiry, the authority can issue an order directing them to provide financial support to their parents,” per officials.

Similarly, parents also need to attend the inquiry to allow the complaint to be accepted and proceed. If they fail to appear on the first occasion, another notice will be issued.

"If they remain absent for a second time, the application may be rejected. The inquiry can only be reopened if the parents give valid reasons for their absence," they said.

How much will be deducted from salary?

Once the probe is complete, an order is issued, directing the concerned government departments to implement it within 60 days.

Under the proposed rules, 15 per cent of the employee’s monthly salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, must be deposited into the parents’ bank account every month.

For instance, an employee earning Rs 50,000 a month will have to pay Rs 7,500, representing 15 per cent of the salary. However, for an employee earning Rs 1 lakh a month, the deduction will be capped at Rs 10,000, even though 15 per cent amounts to Rs 15,000.