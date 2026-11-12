Telangana Readies Rules For 15% Pay-Cut Law On Parental Neglect As Complaints Pour In
Telangana has drafted rules to deduct up to 15% or Rs 10,000 monthly from salaries of government employees neglecting elderly parents, with five complaints filed.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to implement the much-awaited law that allows salary deductions from government employees who neglect their elderly parents.
The Department for the Welfare of the Elderly has already prepared rules under which 15 per cent of an employee’s monthly salary, or a maximum of Rs 10,000, will be transferred directly to their parents' bank account as financial support.
However, the drafted guidelines for implementing the legislation await final approval by the government. Officials said the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens & Transgender Persons drafted the rules, and they will come into force only after receiving final clearance.
The law, titled the Telangana Employees’ Accountability and Parental Support (TEAMPS) Act, 2026, aims to ensure that government employees fulfil their financial responsibilities towards their elderly parents.
Under the Act, parents can lodge complaints against their sons, daughters or adopted children working in government departments if they fail to provide adequate financial support.
Five complaints received so far
Officials told ETV Bharat that five complaints have been received under the new Act so far. Three complaints are from Hyderabad, while Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts have reported one each.
"Parents who are neglected or denied adequate financial support by their government-employed children can approach a special authority headed by the District Collector. Complaints may be submitted either online or in person at the authority's office," they said.
Applicants also need to establish their financial dependency, that they do not have sufficient income to meet their basic living expenses. "They are also required to submit details of their monthly income from other sources and the financial assistance, if any, received from their employed children," officials said.
Process of complaint under new law
After receiving a complaint, the district authority has to examine the application and issue an acknowledgement. After verification of documents, a notice will be sent to the concerned employee within 10 days.
The employee will receive copies of the complaint and the evidence submitted by the parents. Subsequently, he or she will be summoned for an inquiry and allowed to explain their position.
"If the employee fails to respond within the prescribed period or does not attend the inquiry, the authority can issue an order directing them to provide financial support to their parents,” per officials.
Similarly, parents also need to attend the inquiry to allow the complaint to be accepted and proceed. If they fail to appear on the first occasion, another notice will be issued.
"If they remain absent for a second time, the application may be rejected. The inquiry can only be reopened if the parents give valid reasons for their absence," they said.
How much will be deducted from salary?
Once the probe is complete, an order is issued, directing the concerned government departments to implement it within 60 days.
Under the proposed rules, 15 per cent of the employee’s monthly salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, must be deposited into the parents’ bank account every month.
For instance, an employee earning Rs 50,000 a month will have to pay Rs 7,500, representing 15 per cent of the salary. However, for an employee earning Rs 1 lakh a month, the deduction will be capped at Rs 10,000, even though 15 per cent amounts to Rs 15,000.
What if more than one child is employed?
The Act also addresses cases where two or more children of elderly parents are employed in government service.
If parents disclose these details to the district authority, notices may be issued to all the concerned employees, and they will have to share the financial support equally.
This provision is aimed at ensuring that responsibility for supporting elderly parents is distributed among their government-employed children rather than falling on just one person.
In case of the death of one parent, financial assistance can continue to the surviving parent. An application needs to be submitted along with the required supporting documents.
Provision of appeal and withdrawal of complaint
The Act empowers the District Authorities and the State Commission, which are on par with a civil court.
If a District Authority fails to resolve a complaint within 60 days, parents can approach the State Commission, which is required to decide the appeal within 60 days of receiving it.
Orders issued by the District Authority can also be challenged before the State Commission. Government departments and institutional management must implement the directions issued by these authorities to prevent penalties.
The legislation also allows parents to withdraw complaints in case their children have started providing adequate financial support. A complaint can be withdrawn at any stage, including after implementation of an order has begun.
Additionally, every complaint will be reviewed every six months by a committee headed by the Chief Commissioner for the Elderly.
More about the new law
The Telangana Assembly approved the Law in March, after its introduction by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Speaking in the House, he said that many children neglect their parents once becoming independent, and this legislation aims to provide support and security to elderly parents.
He noted that the country already has a national law, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and the Bill seeks to go beyond existing central legislation to bring public representatives and private employees under its ambit.
Speaking during the discussion, Reddy cited the case of businessman Vijaypat Singhania, who had bequeathed all his assets to his son, only to be later revealed.
“The state government, as a social responsibility, has brought this Bill. It is not like any other legislation. While inculcating moral values among people, if anyone neglects their parents, they should be brought under the purview of the law to ensure they care for them,” he had said.
Reddy had added that it is society's responsibility to correct children who neglect their parents, and termed it unfortunate that the state has to enact such legislation.
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