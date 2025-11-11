ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Ranks 1st In Water Conservation Projects, Chhattisgarh And Rajasthan Follow

A weed harvester in action during a cleanliness drive by Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Hussain Sagar Lake in preparation for the Chhath Puja celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday, October 24, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: With the construction of 5.2 lakh water conservation structures, Telangana has emerged as the best-performing state under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 1.0 initiative, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh secured second place with 4.05 lakh completed projects, followed by Rajasthan with 3.64 lakh structures, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said.

Paatil announced this year's awards being given under the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign. The awards will be presented at the 6th National Water Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on November 18, alongside V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Launched in September 2024 in Surat, JSJB promotes community-led water stewardship through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society model. States were tasked with creating a minimum of 10,000 artificial recharge and storage structures, while municipal corporations were required to complete at least 10,000, and urban local bodies (ULBs) 2,000 each.

Uttar Pradesh dominated the northern zone, with Mirzapur taking the top slot with 35,509 completed works, followed by Varanasi (24,409) and Jalaun (16,279). All three districts will receive Rs 2 crore each.

Chhattisgarh swept the eastern zone’s top positions with Balod ranking first with 92,742 structures, followed by Rajnandgaon (58,967) and Raipur (36,282). In the southern zone, Telangana districts once again led the performance metrics -- Adilabad topped the list with 98,693 works, followed by Nalgonda (84,827) and Mancherial (84,549).

Madhya Pradesh's East Nimar ranked first in the western zone with 1.29 lakh completed structures, while Tripura's North Tripura led the northeastern and hilly states category.