Telangana Ranks First In India For Tackling Cybercrime, PMO Praises State Police
Telangana has secured the overall first rank across nine key performance indicators, including cybercrime prevention, investigation, grievance redressal, capacity building, and public awareness.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has lauded Telangana Police for ranking first in the country in tackling cybercrime. The PMO released the statistics at its national-level PRAGATI Review Meeting held on Thursday.
Telangana has secured the top position based on performance across nine parametres. These are establishment of Cyber Command Centre (S4C) in states and Union Territories, implementation of e-Zero FIR, Grievance Redressal Module (GRM), Money Restoration Module (MRM) for refund, Sahyog Portal, Coordination Portal, Cybercrime Hotspots, capacity building of officers in law enforcement, and information, education and publicity.
Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula congratulated @TelanganaCOPs, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (#TGCSB), and every officer and member of the force for securing the No. 1 overall rank in the country for cybercrime performance during the PMO's PRAGATI Review… pic.twitter.com/Fi9p4jT6do— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 6, 2026
In a statement, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel said that the PMO has appreciated the efforts of the state police in effectively utilising key portals, including setting up S4C for the first time in the country.
Congratulating Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said this achievement reflects the state's strong commitment to technology-driven policing, citizen-centric governance, and digital safety. He appreciated TGCSB's citizen-centric initiatives, including the dedicated helpline 8712665600 and awareness videos that empower citizens to stay informed and protected online.
Expressing confidence in Telangana Police, the CM said the force will continue to set national benchmarks in cybercrime prevention, investigation, and public service, further strengthening the safety and security of citizens in the digital ecosystem.
Telangana ranks #1 in the country in cybercrime performance.— TGCyberBureau (@TGCyberBureau) August 6, 2026
In the nationwide PRAGATI Review Meeting conducted by the PMO, Telangana secured the top overall rank for its performance across key cybercrime initiatives, including the effective implementation and utilisation of… pic.twitter.com/8ygcWIFgof
Announcing the achievement on his X handle, TGCB said, in the nationwide PRAGATI Review Meeting conducted by the PMO, Telangana secured the top overall rank for its performance across key cybercrime initiatives, including the effective implementation and utilisation of critical MHA platforms such as Samanvaya, Sahyog, GRM and MRM.
"TGCSB encourages citizens to make use of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, GRM and MRM for timely reporting, grievance redressal and recovery of cyber fraud losses. For assistance, contact the TGCSB Helpline: 87126 65600. In case of cyber fraud, report immediately by calling 1930," it added.
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