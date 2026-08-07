ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Ranks First In India For Tackling Cybercrime, PMO Praises State Police

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has lauded Telangana Police for ranking first in the country in tackling cybercrime. The PMO released the statistics at its national-level PRAGATI Review Meeting held on Thursday.

Telangana has secured the top position based on performance across nine parametres. These are establishment of Cyber ​​Command Centre (S4C) in states and Union Territories, implementation of e-Zero FIR, Grievance Redressal Module (GRM), Money Restoration Module (MRM) for refund, Sahyog Portal, Coordination Portal, Cybercrime Hotspots, capacity building of officers in law enforcement, and information, education and publicity.

In a statement, Telangana Cyber ​​Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel said that the PMO has appreciated the efforts of the state police in effectively utilising key portals, including setting up S4C for the first time in the country.